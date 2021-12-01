Baltimore County Officer Fired Shot After Driver Of Stolen Car Tried To Flee, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The driver of a stolen car struck a police vehicle multiple times while trying to flee a traffic stop before another officer opened fire Tuesday night, police said.

The officer fired a single shot, according to police, and nobody was struck. The officer inside the vehicle hit by the stolen SUV suffered minor injuries.

A traffic stop was made for the suspected stolen car around 5:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Blanche Road near the Fallstaff Shopping Center on Reisterstown Road. According to police, the driver tried to leave the scene, repeatedly striking a police car.

After the officer fired a shot, the driver surrendered and was arrested. They are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

One officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was released, police said.