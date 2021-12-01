ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November ’21 Ratings: Fox News Has Its Most-Watched Month of Year, Driven by Highly-Rated Coverage of Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

By A.J. Katz
AdWeek
 6 days ago

Fox News Channel was the most-watched network in all of basic cable in November in total day (1.54 million) for the 9th consecutive month. FNC was the second-most-watched basic cable network in primetime (2.58 million) behind ESPN, and it continued to dominate the cable news competition in both total day and...

www.adweek.com

