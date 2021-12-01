ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Prince George’s County Police Officer Suspended After ‘Domestic-Related’ Arrest

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzlpS_0dBTIhHf00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest Tuesday in Anne Arundel County.

Cpl. Benjamin Lazic was off duty when he was arrested on two counts of second-degree child abuse and one count of second-degree assault, Prince George’s County Police said.

Details about the corporal’s arrest weren’t released, but the police department described it as “domestic-related.”

The police department said it suspended Lazic without pay and opened an internal investigation into his conduct after learning of his arrest.

“The charges against Corporal Lazic are troubling,” Police Chief Malik Aziz said. “If any officer breaks the law, on or off duty, that officer should be held accountable.”

Lazic, a patrol officer, has been with the police department since 2013.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Baltimore

ATF Offering $5K Reward For Information On Case Of Man Who Was Fatally Shot, Burned Inside Car; Person Of Interest Sought

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Tuesday announced a $5,000 award for information leading to an arrest in the case of a 27-year-old man whose dead body was found inside a burning car. On Jan. 20, 2020, at 9:31 p.m., firefighters found the body of 27-year-old Cornelius Bruce in a burning vehicle behind Lake Clifton High School, the ATF said. Investigators determined he had been shot and killed before the vehicle was set on fire. “This crime was violent, and shows steps were actively taken to cover up what happened,” said ATF...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Make Arrest In Owings Mills Shooting

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities have made an arrest in a shooting last month in Owings Mills that sent one person to the hospital, Baltimore County Police said Monday. Juan Williams, 30, was arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he’s being held without bond. The arrest stems from a shooting reported about 7:19 p.m. Nov. 13 near the intersection of Lakeside and Owings Mills boulevards. Upon arrival, officers found a person shot inside a vehicle. The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital. Police announced a second arrest related to the case. Taishay Williams, whom police say was involved in a fight with the victim’s sister, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree assault. She has since been released on her own recognizance.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Detective Seriously Injured In I-97 Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County Police detective was seriously injured in a rear-end crash Monday morning on Interstate 97, authorities said. The multi-vehicle crash happened about 8:15 a.m. on southbound I-97 near Route 32, according to preliminary details released by Anne Arundel County Police. Police said a Chevrolet pickup and the detective’s unmarked SUV were slowing down or stopped when a tractor trailer rear-ended the police vehicle, pushing it into the back of the pickup. “Traffic there does get very congested,” Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Lt. Jacklyn Davis said. “There is a lot of merging in that area, so our understanding...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Father And Son, 19 & 45, Charged In Fatal Shooting Outside Halethorpe Bar

HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — A father and son duo from Baltimore are charged in the murder of a 43-year-old man outside a Halethorpe bar in November, Baltimore County Police said. Dominic Michael Leone III, 45, and Damien Leone, 19, have been charged with first-degree murder and firearms-related offenses. Officers responded around 7 p.m. on Nov. 23 to Gateway Tavern on Annapolis Road, where they found 43-year-old Indalecio Romero-Reyes in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized in critical condition, and died Dec. 2, police said. The suspects were arrested Dec. 3, police said. Investigators believe a confrontation happened between the suspects and the victim when they were leaving the business. Both men are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.  
HALETHORPE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Clarksburg Waitress Having Seizure Saved By Off-Duty Montgomery County Officer

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County Assistant Police Chief was in the right place at the right time when a waitress at a Clarksburg restaurant had a seizure. Marc Yamada was off-duty, having late dinner with his family at Bushel and a Peck when Vanessa Lopez fell to the ground. “I was working and everything,” Lopez, 24, said. “Almost getting ready to go, and that’s when I don’t remember anything. And afterward I just remember waking up outside on a gurney.” It had never happened to her before. Yamada’s instincts kicked in when Lopez dropped all the glasses and plates she was...
CLARKSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Accused Of Killing Evelyn Player Was Working In Her Church, Attorney Says; Will Plead Not Criminally Responsible

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused of killing Evelyn Player was working at her East Baltimore church on the day of her death, according to his attorney, who also claims the defendant doesn’t remember the day of her death. Manzie Smith, 62, the suspect in the murder of 69-year-old Evelyn Player, appeared in court Monday morning for a bail hearing. The judge ordered Smith to be held without bail after being charged last week with first-degree murder. Smith is accused of killing Player inside her East Baltimore Church last month. But his attorney tells WJZ this case is much more complicated than it...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 33, Killed In Northwest Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 33-year-old man died after he was shot in the head in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night, police said. Officers responded at 10:22 p.m. to the 3900 block of Edgewood Road, where they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. It’s the second fatal shooting Tuesday night. A 44-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in West Baltimore around 7:40 p.m., police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Struck And Killed In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman died after she was struck by a car early Sunday morning in West Baltimore, police said. A 61-year-old woman was driving west on the 1300 block of W. North Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when she hit the pedestrian and a light pole, according to police. The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she later died. The collision is under investigation, and the woman who died remains unidentified. No further details are available.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Child Abuse#Corporal#Arundel#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Jailhouse Murder Plot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for putting out a hit on a victim during a jailhouse phone call, Anne Arundel County State Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced Monday. Aaron Brice, 31, of Easton, was sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but 15 suspended after Circuit Judge Robert Thompson convicted him of one count of solicitation of murder in the first-degree, the State’s Attorney’s Office said. Brice was in custody March 10 at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center while awaiting sentencing in several cases when he used another inmate’s account to...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Gang Member Faces Up To 36 Years For Pleading Guilty To Two Murders, Drug Distribution Charges

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old member of a Baltimore gang pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Friday to participating in a racketeering conspiracy that included two homicides, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Erek Barron’s office. Bobby Cannon was a member of the NFL Criminal Enterprise. NFL stands for Normandy, Franklin and Loudon, which are streets that run through Edmonson Village; members have familial or social ties to the neighborhood, according to the statement. Cannon admitted to participating in illegal activities, including murder, narcotics trafficking and smuggling, illegal firearms possession, bribery, and witness intimidation and retaliation, with other NFL Criminal...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County NAACP Calls For Investigation After Video Shows Black Student Being Punched By Staff

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County NAACP, Council of Elders of the Black Community of Howard County, and African American Community Roundtable are calling for a thorough investigation after a video surfaced Thursday showing Howard High School staffers restraining a Black student on the floor and punching him in the head. In a statement released Friday, the civil rights groups said the footage is “very disturbing.” Howard County Police told WJZ a security guard and school administrator intervened after a student reportedly assaulted several other students in the cafeteria. Police confirmed one of the security officers seen in the video...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Used DNA Database To Find Evelyn Player’s Killer; Suspect Had Lengthy Record of Violent Crimes Against Women

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Dontè Hickman leads the 4,000-member congregation at Southern Baptist Church, and they are still reeling from the death of one of their own: 69-year-old Evelyn Player. She was stabbed to death in a bathroom on November 16th while at the church volunteering. Player’s family members have been part of Southern Baptist for generations. An arrest this week in the case did bring some comfort. “Peace and I think some resolve to this unknown character who has been lurking about and committing this kind of violence. It does give people peace that he is off the streets, but it...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Victims In Triple Fatal Fire In Baltimore Rowhome Remembered During Funeral

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was an emotional day in northeast Baltimore as a mother and her two children were laid to rest following a fatal rowhome fire last month. Dozens came out to pay their respects for Janice Williams and her children, Antwan and Aubrey Branch. Also Saturday, city leaders took steps to try to prevent deaths like this from happening again. Williams, 12-year-old Antwan and 7-year-old Aubrey died after the fire broke out Nov. 22 during a sleepover at their rowhome on North Patterson Park Avenue. And many are still reeling from the loss. “It’s been really, really hard for us. I mean,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Halethorpe Man Killed In Wrong-Way Crash In Jessup

JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash in Jessup Friday afternoon, Howard County Police said. Police said around 1:15 p.m., Alberto Rivera-Lopez of Halethorpe was driving north on Dorsey Run Road near Patuxent Range Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another car. Rivera-Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and sole occupant of the second car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Dorsey Run Road was closed for about four hours. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
CBS Baltimore

A Baltimore County Woman Pushed To Find Her Childhood Friend’s Killer For 40 Years; How New DNA Evidence Finally Cracked The Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sue Yutzy will never forget walking down Hammonds Ferry Road in Lansdowne on September 23, 1981. She was 14 years old at the time and with her best friend Heather Porter, who was a year younger. It would be the last time she ever saw Porter alive. “Heather had gotten into an argument with her parents that night. I was punished. We snuck out to be together,” Yutzy told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “I left Heather two blocks that way. The next day, I wake up, and I’m told my best friend is murdered, and I’ve never been...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Video Shows Student Being Punched In The Head By Howard High School Staff, Sparking Community Outcry

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A violent video that emerged on social media shows Howard High School staffers restraining a student on the floor and punching him in the head. Howard County Police tell WJZ a security guard and school administrator intervened after a student reportedly assaulted several other students in the cafeteria. “Y’all put too much force on a child that’s still in high school,” said Tory a freshman at the school. WARNING- Graphic: from Howard High TODAY showing staffers restraining a student, punching him in the head. @HCPDNews say a student reportedly assaulted other students in the cafeteria. A security guard...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three Loch Raven Watershed Fires Under Investigation; Officials Caution Against Setting Outdoor Fires

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County fire officials are investigating three woodland fires that happened recently in the Loch Raven watershed area over the last few weeks.The first fire broke out on Nov. 20 on the 9990 block of Loch Raven Drive and burned through two acres of brush.The second blaze happened on Nov. 29 on the 10600 block of Harford Rd. It burned three acres on a hillside.A third fire happened on Wednesday, just off of High Country Road and burned 3/4 of an acre of woodland.Kyle Ham reported the most recent fire after he saw it outside his...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty To Bank Fraud Conspiracy

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to his role in a bid to victimize businesses and cause losses totaling more than $4 million through a stolen check scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland says in a news release that Oyekanmi Oworu, 35, of Hyattsville pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to his guilty plea, between February 2017 and July 2020, Oworu conspired with his co-defendant and others to get checks made out to legitimate businesses, then fraudulently register shell companies to obtain state business certificates in the identical or similar...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
45K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy