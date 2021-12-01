ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dems renew push for gun-control bills after Oxford shooting

By AP Newsroom
 6 days ago
Democrats are vowing to push new gun-control legislation and to revive stalled bills in Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature following a mass shooting that left four high school students dead and others with serious injuries.

But GOP leaders, who have opposed such measures, aren't committing to policy changes.

Sen. Rosemary Bayer, whose district includes Oxford High School, previously introduced legislation aimed at holding accountable adults who don't secure firearms.

The teen charged in Tuesday’s slayings used a handgun his father bought.

The bill would require adults to keep their firearm locked up if they know it's accessible to minors.

