School met with suspect, parents over concerning behavior the morning of Oxford shooting, police say

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Oxford High School had contact with the suspect the day of the shooting.

Speaking at a press conference, Bouchard said that the schools did have contact with the suspect, identified as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, both the day before and the day of the shooting.

According to Bouchard, there was also a face-to-face meeting with the suspect's parents the morning of the shooting. He said the suspect was at the school, brought into a meeting, and then the shooting happened.

The meeting was over behavior in the classroom that was concerning, he said.

In the press conference, Bouchard said that there is no motive in the shooting yet, and there is no evidence that he was bullied.

Four students were killed and seven other people, including a teacher, were injured in the shooting. The four students killed were identified as Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17.

The others injured are in various conditions from stable to critical, and one 14-year-old girl in critical condition was recently upgraded.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald charged the suspect with four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony and one count of terrorism using death.

He was arraigned on those charges Wednesday afternoon. The detective said in the arraignment they found videos on his phone .