ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Ann Ferro: Celebrating the good things in life

By Ann Ferro
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfwbI_0dBTIL3n00

The lead story in Archaeology Magazine today was about finding a 6-000-year-old piece of intricately carved wood. It was found in a peat bog – you know, the kind of place where scientists have found whole mummified bodies – and I mean the kind with skin, hair, eyes, etc. Really lifelike, if somewhat thinner and more tanned than they were before they were deposited in said bog.

A bog is a feature of the earth, the ones in question are composed of the decomposition of plants, mostly mosses that are so acidic that they preserve items that have found their way into the mire.

I’m wondering if there isn’t another kind of bog, composed of the modern digital media that enfolds your mind in a kind of acidic state, preserving a particular perception.

I woke up this morning, a morning on which I should be excited about the preparations for Thanksgiving, worrying about all of the awful news that I’ve seen on TV or consumed through the internet. Should I be worried about the exceptionally bad experiences that we see, perpetrated by the worst examples of humanity? Why sure. Of course. I should feel compassion for the victims, outrage at dastardly behavior, determination to do something about …

Now, wait. What the hell can I do about a tennis star in China? Or the rampage of a seemingly deranged man who plowed his car into innocent men, women and children at a parade, or the outrageous behavior of gangs who broke into high-end department stores in San Francisco or the trolls who hurl epithets at those who believe differently than they …on and on and on.

And as for the economy, with a bunch of talking heads trying to lay the blame for the unfolding off the economic cycle – heck, I’m doing my best to shop locally, to add to several bottom lines during the Christmas season.

There are awful things that happen. Awful things have always happened. Again, archaeology comes to the fore. My gosh, today I read about an archaeological discovery of the skeletons of 80 young men in a Greek cemetery from the 5thh century BC where they were all dispatched at the same time. The discovery showed that all were shackled with their hands in chains raised above their heads.

I can no more do anything about whatever happened all those years ago than I can do about all of the awfulness that I am privy to today. When I can do something, I will, but now I will try to festoon my days with some lightness and joy.

So, I am swearing off the news programs and Facebook notifications that even hint at anything untoward and I will try to capture something of a sense of belonging in a world that I know is not the same as that conflicted in the news. And, yes, I used the word conflicted on purpose.

I will celebrate that a gentleman got up to give me his seat at my grandson’s basketball game; that Anna at Nojaims wished me a Happy Thanksgiving; that a dear friend has put our snow blower in the back yard, just in time; that my grandson texted me to tell me that he loves me … Oh, my heart! I celebrate the unexpected meal given to me by Kathy K. when I was particularly low, and another luscious meal left on my doorstep by a friend to say thank you. I am so glad that old, special friends have moved back to where they began and that I found peach nectar for a recipe that I planned on making for Thanksgiving … I will remember the outrageous generosity of so many people with whom I have worked over the years, none of whom sought anything beyond doing good.

This year I will try to make the season special for people with little surprises … because they are the “doers” rather than “recipients” … little moments of amazement for them and an anonymous warm feeling for myself – little things that have a much bigger meaning for me than a missing tennis star in Bejing.

The overwhelming awfulness, the cascade of woe that digital media can bring, is the modern version of a bog that can calcify sadness, create a dismayed soul.

So, I say, Bah, Humbug to them all. I choose to turn my face to the sun or whatever passes for the sun in Central New York.

Now, to bake a pie and get the turkey ready. I hope your Thanksgiving was joyful.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Ann Ferro: Hoping to leave a legacy of love

A segment on last Sunday’s CBS Sunday morning lead me down this bittersweet path. It seems that a creative, and maybe prophetic, person has attached a non-working rotary phone to a tree somewhere in the great northwest and it has astoundingly become a vehicle for healing and consolation. Large numbers of people, both individuals and families, have traveled to this tree in order to use this phone to connect with those loved ones who have passed on. They know that this is a non-working phone, nevertheless, it provides a way for them to reconnect in some way, each finding solace and comfort in calls to heaven.
TYLER FLOWERS
Eagle Newspapers

Ann Ferro: Silly season

It’s the silly season again. Silly? Yup, it’s that time when you think that you can overcome the current cultural push for excess driven by messages that tell you your purchases will help the economy, save the world from overheating and cure dandruff. Another year when Cognitive Dissonance becomes the theme song. And, another year when we have to weigh change against constancy, predictability, tradition. On to Christmas.
FESTIVAL
Eagle Newspapers

Drone giveaway raises funds for Cub Scouts

JORDAN – Until the end of the month, the proprietor of a Jordan coffee shop will be raising money for the local Cub Scouts through a drone giveaway. Ernest Hamm, who runs the Clinton Street Cafe, has decided to hand the controls of the remotely piloted aircraft over to whoever guesses closest to the amount […]
JORDAN, NY
Richmond.com

Woody: Saluting Buddy, who lived a good life as a good dog

The squirrels of Grande Court in Richmond’s West End are moving about more freely these days. Their No. 1 nemesis has left the premises. Buddy, the part hound, part retriever, part who knows what, has crossed the Rainbow Bridge, the final step in an eternity of painless play in lush green meadows.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Archaeology Magazine
eastidahonews.com

Celebrating Thirsty Thursday for Life Lessons

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Celebrate Christmas and have some good fun!

Come help us celebrate all that God has done in 2021 and help us look forward to 2022 and all that He can provide with the help of an amazing community. We will have a guest magician/comedian Curt Miller and there will be a contest for the Tackiest Sweater (Top 3). Plus hear about our vision, and hear from a few families and what Hope’s Bridge has meant to them.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Star

Senior Scene: My guiding principles for a good life

“We have flown the air like birds and swum the sea like fishes, but have yet to learn the simple act of walking the earth like brothers.”. — Martin Luther King Jr. Each morning as you awaken, reflect on your guiding principles and give thanks. For example: I am thankful for Carole. I am thankful for Sam Houston Park where Carole and I were married in the Victorian gazebo.
ONEONTA, NY
scarsdalelibrary.org

Celebrate the Season with a Good Book

December may be the coldest, darkest month of the year but it does have its perks: holidays and festivals, family gatherings, comfort foods - and books! Given the blustery weather, this final “chapter” of the year provides a built-in excuse to stay indoors and catch up on our reading. So many wonderful books were published in 2021. The best of the best won awards; check out these winners: the Pulitzer Prizes; the Booker Prize; the Nobel Prize for Literature; the National Book Awards; and the Windham Campbell Prizes. And, click on the new titles below to be taken to links in our catalog.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Country
China
wnynewsnow.com

Erie Zoo Turkey Enjoying The Good Life

ERIE (Erie News Now) – There’s an annual Thanksgiving tradition in which the President of the United States gives a pardon to one turkey, saving it from the holiday table. However, there’s a turkey at the Erie Zoo that doesn’t need any kind of pardon. He’s worry free and living the good life.
ERIE, PA
gamecritics.com

The Good Life Review

HIGH Finding the government’s private Stonehenge. LOW The ending leaves players with more questions than answers. WTF I thought magic talking swords would be nicer than this. Something odd is afoot in the town of Rainy Woods. Strange lights in the sky, mysterious glowing footprints, and a sword which may...
VIDEO GAMES
Laurinburg Exchange

It’s a good time to cool things down

I slid the three-inch bolt through the bottom hole of the ten-inch terra cotta pot, then put five large washers down onto the bolt. Then I put the eight-inch terra cotta pot inside of the ten-inch one, down onto the bolt, and onto the washers. From there, I secured everything together with a bolt, finger tightening it so as not to risk breaking the pots. That resulted in something like a double bell arrangement, with an air chamber between the surfaces of the two pots.
HOME & GARDEN
KOOL 101.7

10 Life Changing Things That Came From COVID

These are a few things that have almost become normal in our lives because they happen all the time. Until we really get back to normal these things have changed. They may stay this way forever. COVID has affected our lives in so many ways and continues to change things...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lakefield Standard

Things I Have Learned: A fact of life: Life goes on

Today’s wisdom: I knew looking back on the tears would make me laugh, but I never knew looking back on the laughs would bring tears. Our family recently gathered and spent a whole weekend together....
SOCIETY
Rochelle News-Leader

Human life is precious. Things aren’t

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial and verdict is a bit like those ink blot tests psychologists sometimes have patients examine. A half-dozen folks can look at the same thing and see something different. I’ve heard Rittenhouse described as a “hero” by right wingers and as a “criminal” by those on the...
TREVOR NOAH
Mount Vernon News

Celebrate with The Life of Jesus this Christmas

MANSFIELD – This December, Biblewalk is offering The Life of Christ tour free of charge. According to a flier from the museum, "At BibleWalk, we not only celebrate Christmas, we celebrate Jesus. This year, experience a deeper meaning of Christmas when you experience Biblewalk." Biblewalk is a life-sized wax museum...
MANSFIELD, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

6 things to remember as you gather to celebrate Thanksgiving

For many, Thanksgiving 2021 represents a search for normalcy after many Thanksgiving gatherings were limited or canceled last year as the world was in a severe battle against COVID-19. Although various mandates have been lifted, caution is still urged while Ohioans gather to meet again with family and friends this...
NFL
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
972
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy