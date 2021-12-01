Jeremy Sweet charged in connection to daughter Emma's death

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Days after his 2-year-old daughter Emma's body was found in the White River, her father Jeremy Sweet has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and unlawful possession of a syringe.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jeremy and Emma were last seen together on November 24 and the two were reported missing by a family member on November 25.

After being rescued from his submerged truck and taken to the hospital, Jeremy told detectives he got lost on a dirt road and while trying to move the truck, it went over an embankment into the river.

"Jeremy said that water was coming into the truck, so he put Emma on the hood or roof of the truck. Jeremy said that he and Emma fell into the water," the affidavit read.

Jeremy said the two were on top of the truck and he held her for awhile, but later put her on the truck's roof alone because the two had fallen in the water together when they were both on the roof.

Jeremy told investigators he fell asleep and when he woke up, Emma was gone.

Investigators say no blunt trauma was found during Emma's autopsy and it was indeterminate as to whether hypothermia or drowning was the cause of death.

Toxicology results are pending.

Jeremy had been booked into the Bartholomew County Jail on a 72-hour hold that began at 12:01 a.m. Monday while he was still in the hospital.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office says Sweet is currently being held on a $1.2 million bond or 10% cash.

