Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) grants: Apply now through Jan. 7, 2022

By SDCI Community Engagement
 6 days ago

The Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) is accepting applications for sewer, water, or stormwater improvements and/or waived system development charges for new affordable housing projects now through January 7, 2022.

Grant requirements:

  • Applicants must be a city, county, or public utility district in partnership with an affordable housing project.
  • The city or county must have imposed a sales and use tax for affordable housing.
  • The new housing development must include at least 25% affordable units, which must have a strong probability of serving the target group for at least 25 years.
  • The affordable housing development must begin construction within 24 months of the grant award.
  • Federal funds must be under contract by December 2024 and expended by December 2026. Projects funded with state resources must be completed by June 2025 pending legislative re-appropriations.
  • Where applicable, the extension for new drinking water, wastewater or stormwater connections must be consistent with the approved comprehensive plans under the Growth Management Act and must be within the established boundaries of the Urban Growth Area.

No match is required, but the applicant must demonstrate that all funding to complete the affordable housing project is committed prior to contract execution.

complete grant program details, including the list of application questions.

Have questions on CHIP grants?

Anne Fritzel, Housing Programs Manager, (360) 259-5216

Laura Hodgson, Senior Planner, (360) 764-3143

Have a project this is eligible for a CHIP grant?

Please contact SPU’s Development Services Office at spu_dso@seattle.gov or 206-684-3333 to discuss a potential partnership with your low-income housing project.

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

