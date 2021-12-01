We’re Updating Our Standard Earthquake Home Retrofit Plan Set
We’re in the process of updating our existing Standard Earthquake Home Retrofit Plan Set (a.ka. “Project Impact”) and plan to release the new plan set some time in the first quarter of 2021. The new plan set will be very similar to the recently published plan on the Washington Association of Building Officials (WABO) website. As we finalize the plan set and exact publication date, we will be keeping you informed. More information will be available in January.”
