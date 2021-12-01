ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’re Updating Our Standard Earthquake Home Retrofit Plan Set

By SDCI Community Engagement
Seattle, Washington
 6 days ago

We’re in the process of updating our existing Standard Earthquake Home Retrofit Plan Set (a.ka. “Project Impact”) and plan to release the new plan set some time in the first quarter of 2021. The new plan set will be very similar to the recently published plan on the Washington Association of Building Officials (WABO) website. As we finalize the plan set and exact publication date, we will be keeping you informed. More information will be available in January.”

January 1, 2022, Street Use Hourly Rate and Permit Fee Updates

On January 1, 2022, the Street Use hourly review and inspection rate and permit fees will change. The goal of our hourly rate and permit fee updates is to ensure full cost recovery to maintain service levels and align updates with policy goals to support businesses, homeowners, affordable housing, and improved livable communities.
Proof of Built Green Certification Needed for the Seattle Green Building Standard

We’ve been working to identify completed projects that have not provided proof of Built Green 4-Star or better certification that is required when using the Green Building Standard. The incentive applies when a development exceeds a minimum floor area, includes building a second accessory dwelling unit, or when extra floor area or height is pursued. If you are unsure whether this applies to your project, please refer to the approved permit plans or the Green Building Commitment letter that was signed during permit review.
The Guardian

We’re losing our green homes grant because of supply problems

We are renovating a 1950s bungalow that still has coal-fired central heating and we had planned to install a new clean heating system. Just before the government axed its green homes grant scheme, we applied and were delighted when it got in touch in late June to tell us that we had been accepted, and would be able to receive £5,000 towards the £15,000 cost of insulating the home and installing an air source heat pump system.
Debrief of last weekend’s 48-hour closure of the University Bridge: What happened, how we responded, and lessons learned

Maintaining a transportation system that reliably connects people to where they need to go is one of our primary goals. After an electrical malfunction required the closure of the University Bridge on Friday, November 12, our crews worked that day and throughout the weekend to safely reopen the bridge as quickly as possible, once the underlying issue had been resolved and new electrical equipment had been installed. The bridge was fully reopened on Sunday morning, November 14.
Seattle Parks and Recreation begins construction at B. F. Day Playground

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is happy to announce we have awarded the construction contract to LW Sundstrom for the B.F. Day Playground renovation project. The contractor will mobilize on site on Monday, November 22, 2021 and anticipates the play area opening back up by summer 2022. The playground is located in Fremont at 4020 Fremont Ave. N. on the north side of the elementary school.
Seattle Center On-Call Mechanical Engineering Services; RFQ# SC-2021-13

Request for Qualifications #SC-2021-13 Seattle Center On-Call Mechanical Engineering Services. Project Title: Seattle Center On-Call Mechanical Engineering Services. Scope of Services: The City of Seattle, through its Seattle Center department Redevelopment Office, is seeking qualified mechanical engineering firms to provide on-call mechanical engineering services for maintenance and capital improvement projects. Projects will be identified as funding becomes available.
Neighborhood Matching Fund Invests $891,410 in 21 Community-initiated Projects

The City of Seattle has awarded $891,410 to support 21 community-initiated projects through Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ Neighborhood Matching Fund (NMF). Twenty-one community groups received awards ranging from $18,900 to $50,000 and have pledged $707,755 to match their award through local cash donations, volunteer hours, donated materials, and in-kind professional services.
We heard you: West Seattle Bridge community engagement helps shape the program

我們聽到的: 西西雅圖大橋計劃社區及企業外展總結. 저희가 들은 이야기: 웨스트 시애틀 브릿지 프로그램 커뮤니티 및 비즈니스 지원 요약. អ ្វ ីដែលយ ើងប ានឮ: គម ្រោងស ្ពាន វេស ស ៊ ីអាថ ូល៖ សេចក ្ត ីសង ្ខេបនៃការ ផ ្សព ្វផ ្សាយសហគមន ៍ ន ិងអាជ ីវកម ្ម. Earlier this year, we held 10 focus groups and more...
AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Update – November 6 – 19, 2021

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Subscribers – This alert provides new and updated information and links to City of Seattle programs and services for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also contains helpful city, county, state and federal resources. SEATTLE NEWS. GOVERNOR’S OFFICE, WA STATE DEPARTMENTS, AND KING COUNTY NEWS. NEW OR...
Councilmember Tammy J. Morales Joins Community to Grieve and Plan Urgent Action with Mayor-Elect after Mount Baker Shooting

Seattle, WA — Councilmember Tammy J. Morales issued the following statement following last night’s shooting in Mount Baker:. “My thoughts are with the victims of this tragedy, their loved ones, and the entire Mount Baker community that has seen a surge in shootings and crimes against small businesses and community spaces. When incidents of violence occur in any community, its impacts are deeply and personally felt by those who live, work, shop, and frequent the space. It is unacceptable, and our City must continue to invest in solutions that combat the root cause of violence – prioritizing housing, behavioral health services, and employment opportunities to ensure basic needs are met.
REPAIR WORK BEGINS on West Seattle Bridge

Today SDOT announced the start of construction of repairs to the West Seattle Bridge, with the issuance of the formal “Notice to Proceed” to Kraemer North America. This is great news for our District 1 communities and the entire region. For 20 months, District 1 residents and businesses have been...
The Lens

City Planning Commission approves retrofit of jail as alternative to new Phase III facility

The New Orleans City Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously recommended that the City Council approve a zoning change that would allow for a renovation of one floor of the New Orleans jail in order to accommodate people incarcerated in the jail who have acute and subacute mental illness. The proposal is a potential alternative to building a new, 89-bed facility, known as Phase III, which the city has been ordered to complete by a federal judge over objections from Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.
November Publication Updates

Tip 130, Addressing Review, with updated information about addressing DADUs. Tip 420, Solar Energy Systems, was updated with 2018 Energy Code requirements. Tip 424, Heat Pump Water Heating for Commercial and Multifamily Buildings, covers heat pump water heating requirements and the required permits. Director’s Rules. Draft Director’s Rule 1-2022, Implementation...
New Land Use Fees and Payments Report

We’ve created a new Seattle Services Portal detailed fees and payments report that includes:. You do not need to be logged into the Seattle Services Portal to access this report. You can access this new report for any Master Use Permit (LU, EG) record type by clicking on the Reports dropdown menu.
Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) grants: Apply now through Jan. 7, 2022

The Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) is accepting applications for sewer, water, or stormwater improvements and/or waived system development charges for new affordable housing projects now through January 7, 2022. Grant requirements:. Applicants must be a city, county, or public utility district in partnership with an affordable housing project.
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

