Community holiday parades begin this weekend on the Treasure Coast

A scene from a previous holiday parade in Hobe Sound. Image provided

Whether by land or by sea, the traditional holiday street and boat parades are coming to the Treasure Coast starting this weekend after two seasons hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the community parades and their dates and locations:

Indian River County

• The 37th annual Vero Beach Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, along Ocean Drive. The route begins at Flamevine Lane and travels north to Live Oak Road.

The parade is presented by the Oceanside Business Association and the Sunrise Rotary Club. The Running Zone Foundation, Inc., will be hosting the Runners Depot Candy Cane 3K Race prior to the parade.

For more information and videos of previous year’s parades, click here , call 772-410-VERO or email info@verobeachoba.com .​

• The 37th Annual Indian River Boat Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 18, starting at 6 p.m. just north of the Barber Bridge, along the shoreline, ending at the Vero Beach City Marina.

For more information or to register a boat, contact the Marine Industry Association of the Treasure Coast online here or call 772-692-7599.

• The Sebastian Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 6:30 on Main Street and traveling to Indian River Drive to Riverview Park where Santa will be dropped off at his house, the Christmas tree will be lit, and children can tell Santa about their Christmas wishes.

For details or to register for the parade, click here or call the Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce at 772-589-5969.

St. Lucie County

• The 33rd Annual Fort Pierce Sights and Sounds on Second Street will kick off from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. The parade will start at 4 p.m. at Tickle Tummy Hill on Second Street and travel south to Orange Avenue, turning east on Orange and north on Indian River Drive, ending at the Riverwalk Center.

The parade will be followed by the Holiday Lights Spectacular, with more than 100,000 lights synchronized to holiday music, which continues until 9 p.m. through January.

For details and parade application forms, click here or call Fort Pierce Main Street at 772-466-3917.

• The 31st Annual St. Lucie County Christmas and Winter Holiday Boat Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 11, starting at 6 p.m. just north of the South Causeway Bridge, and traveling through the Fort Pierce Inlet, ending at the Fort Pierce City Marina.

For more information or to register a boat, contact the Marine Industry Association of the Treasure Coast online here or call 772-692-7599.

• Port St. Lucie’s Festival of Lights will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 2-10 p.m. at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center, 9221 S.E. Event Center Place. The Parade of Lights starts at 6 p.m., followed by the lighting of the holiday tree, fireworks, carnival rights and holiday shopping, and dancing with the Original Studio54 Band.

Admission is free. For details and parade forms, click here or call 772-878-2277.

Martin County

• The 60th Annual Stuart Christmas Parade will be Friday, Dec. 3, starting a 7 p.m. The parade starts on Ocean Boulevard at Monterey Road, traveling east to Georgia Avenue.

For details click here or call 772-419-5513.

• The 41st Annual Martin County Christmas Boat Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 11, starting at 6 p.m. just south of the Jensen Beach Causeway, traveling to Sandsprit Park and ending in the Manatee Pocket.

For more information or to register a boat, contact the Marine Industry Association of the Treasure Coast online here or call 772-692-7599.

• The 35th Annual Hobe Sound Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 1 p.m. along Dixie Highway and Bridge Road. There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony at Bridge Road at 12:30 p.m.

For details and photos from past parades, click here .

• The Indiantown Christmas Parade will commence at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, along Southwest Indian Mound Drive and ending at Post Family Park where Santa will meet with kids. Candy, juice and cookies will be served.

For more information, click here or call 772-597-2184.