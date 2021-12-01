City Announces Road Closures, Parking Restrictions, and Other Details for 2021 Holiday Tree Lighting and New Holiday Parade

PHILADELPHIA— The City of Philadelphia today released the road closures and parking restrictions associated with the 2021 6abc presents: City of Philadelphia Tree Lighting Celebration, in partnership with Bank of America, held on Thursday, December 2, and the all new VISIT PHILADELPHIA® Holiday Parade taking place Saturday, December 4.

Event Activities & Information

The City will kick off the most wonderful time of the year with an in-person tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, December 2 at 7 p.m. on the northside of City Hall. Guests are encouraged to come as early as 5 p.m. for free giveaways. The ceremony will also be broadcast live exclusively on 6abc. More details on the tree lighting ceremony can be found online.

The holiday programming continues Saturday, December 4 with the first VISIT PHILADELPHIA® Holiday Parade celebrating all winter holidays – Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and the Chinese New Year. The parade will kick off at 5 p.m. at 2nd and Market Streets and end at City Hall. Parade-goers are encouraged to enjoy the parade all along the Market Street route. More details on the parade programming can be found online.

COVID-19 Safety Information

City of Philadelphia regulations regarding events the size of the Holiday Tree Lighting and Holiday Parade require all parade-goers along the parade route to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Road Closures & Parking Restrictions by Date

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Road Closures

The following streets will be closed from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, December 2:

East and West parking lanes on Broad St. between JFK Blvd. and Race St.

The following streets will be closed from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, December 2:

Broad St. between JFK Blvd. and Race St.

Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, December 2—both sides of the street unless otherwise noted:

Broad St. from JFK Blvd. to Arch St.

JFK Blvd. from Broad St. to 15th St.

JFK Blvd. (southside) from 15th St. to Filbert St.

15th St. (westside) from Arch St. to JFK Blvd.

Ach St. (northside) from Broad St. to 13th St.

Saturday, December 4, 2021

Road Closures

The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. until the parade steps off on Saturday, December 4:

2nd St. from Race St. to Market St.

2nd St. from Market St. to Chestnut St.

Chestnut St./Market St. Viaduct beginning at Front St. and Chestnut St. ending at 2nd St. and Market St.

The following streets will be closed from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 4:

Front St. from Walnut St. to Market St.

The following streets will be closed from 4 p.m. to the conclusion of the parade on Saturday, December 4:

Market St. from Front St. to City Hall

3rd St. from Race St. to Chestnut St.

4th St. from Race St. to Chestnut St.

5th St. from Race St. to Chestnut St.

6th St. from Race St. to Chestnut St.

7th St. from Race St. to Chestnut St.

8th St. from Race St. to Chestnut St.

9th St. from Race St. to Chestnut St.

10th St. from Race St. to Chestnut St.

11th St. from Race St. to Chestnut St.

12th St. from Race St. to Chestnut St.

JFK Blvd. from Market St. to 15th St.

N. Broad St. from JFK Blvd. to Vine St.

City Hall area from S. Broad St. to E. Market St.

S. Broad St. (eastside) from Chestnut St. to City Hall

Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 4—both sides of the street unless otherwise noted:

2nd St. from Market St. to Race St.

2nd St. from Market St. to Chestnut St.

Chestnut St./Market St. Viaduct from Chestnut St. to Market St.

Front St. from Walnut St. to Market St.

The following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 4—both sides of the street unless otherwise noted:

N. Broad St. from Arch St. to Vine St.

Vine St. (southside) from N. Broad St. to 12th St.

Race St. from N. Broad St. to 13th St.

Public Transportation

SEPTA detour information and updates or changes to service will be published on SEPTA’s System Status page. Customers can also use TransitView on the SEPTA app. Riders should check System Status regularly or follow @SEPTA and @SEPTA_BUS on Twitter for updates. Detour times are subject to change.

Below is a summary of SEPTA detours (from the SEPTA website) that will be in effect during the 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade. Check the SEPTA website for additional information.

Detours by Date:

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Detours on the Routes listed below are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, December 2 until 10 p.m. Service is subject to change. Customers should refer to System Status regularly for updates to routing throughout the day.

Routes K-12

4

Routes 16-31

16, 17, 27, 31

Routes 32-47

32, 33, 38, 44

Routes 47M-125

48, 124/125

Saturday, December 4, 2021

Detours on the Routes listed below are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, December 4 until 7 p.m. Service is subject to change. Customers should refer to System Status regularly for updates to routing throughout the day.

Routes K-12

5

Routes 16-31

17, 21

Routes 32-47

33, 42

Routes 47M-125

48

Detours on the Routes listed below are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, December 4 until 7 p.m. Service is subject to change.

Routes K-12

4

Routes 16-31

16, 23, 27, 31

Routes 32-47

32, 38, 44, 45, 47

Routes 47M-125

47M, 57, 61, 124/125

Official Parade Viewing Areas

Start your parade with Wawa: Wawa will be helping guests cheer on the parade with free hot chocolate and coffee giveaways along Market St. between 2nd & 3rd Street.

Primark: The Primark store, located at 11th and Market Street is an official watch zone for the VISIT PHILADELPHIA® Holiday Parade with an in-store live DJ, giveaways, and more.

Independence Visitor Center: Terrace on Tap presented by VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is the perfect viewing spot for the parade. Located on the second-floor of Liberty View Terrace at Independence Visitor Center, Terrace on Tap features local brews from Workhorse Brewing Co. and Wissahickon Brewing Co., with appetizers, finger foods, light bites, and specialty cocktails by Brûlée Catering. This family-friendly, all-ages venue is an outdoor experience with access to indoor facilities and convenient parking.

Stay Informed

Stay connected to weather and other information from the City for this event, and information year-round, by signing up for the City’s mass notification system, ReadyPhiladelphia. Text READYPHILA to 888-777 or visit phila.gov/ready to customize your free text and email alerts.

About the Philly Holiday Experience presented by Independence Blue Cross:

From mid-November through the New Year, families and visitors can enjoy a Ferris Wheel and holiday pop-ups at the Wawa Holiday Plaza, admire the VISIT PHILADELPHIA® Holiday Tree powered by NRG, preferred energy partner of the Philly Holiday Experience, attend the first annual VISIT PHILADELPHIA® Holiday Parade, and discover more new ways to celebrate the season throughout the city and region.

The Philly Holiday Experience presented by Independence Blue Cross is made possible through the generous support of public and private partners including the City of Philadelphia, Independence Blue Cross, 6abc, VISIT PHILADELPHIA®, NRG, and Wawa.

Philadelphia is a must-visit destination this holiday season – for area residents and visitors alike – with no shortage of holiday fun happening throughout the city. For more information visit phillyholidayexperience.com..