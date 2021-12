PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Every time Robert Moore passes the blue fence line on Victory Boulevard, he thinks of one word. “I'm reminded of opportunity," Moore said. Tuesday, the City of Portsmouth officially broke ground on Rivers Casino Portsmouth, one of two casino projects coming soon to the Hampton Roads area. City leaders like Mayor Shannon Glover, and lawmakers like State Sen. Louise Lucas and Del. Barry Knight, swapped desks for hard hats for the day, for the ceremonial groundbreaking.

PORTSMOUTH, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO