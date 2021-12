We’re continuing to work on its transition to Bluebeam. While we have made significant progress, we have decided to delay our launch of this until January while we confirm network security protocols and optimize the migration of permit reviews that are in process to the new platform. This also allows us additional time to train staff in early January without experiencing as much brain drain over the holidays! We have prepared a short video which details the new process from an applicant perspective and will publish step by step instructions to the SDCI website when we go live on the 13th. The primary change that we are requesting of applicants is that they document responses to comments directly in the plan set provided to them by SDCI at the end of each review cycle instead of sending letters corresponding to each correction letter. (Note: You will still receive correction letters from individual reviews as they are completed!) With all responses documented, we ask that applicants upload the response plan set (as document type Correction Response Plan Set or Correction Response Plan Set – Land Use) along with the new, clean plan set for the next review cycle.

