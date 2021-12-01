ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 spine surgeons to know

By Carly Behm
 6 days ago

Dheera Ananthakrishnan, MD. Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center (Atlanta). Dr. Ananthakrishnan joined Emory Healthcare in 2007 and specializes in complex spinal deformity surgery. She co-founded Orthopaedic Link, a nonprofit dedicated to improving orthopedic care in developing countries. Frank Cammisa Jr., MD. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Dr....

Spine technologies that failed to live up to their hype: 4 surgeons weigh in

Marketing has the tendency to get in front of the science in many areas of orthopedics, which can result in suboptimal patient outcomes and significant steps back for the technology. Four surgeons told Becker's about spine technologies they believe do not live up to their hype. Ask Spine Surgeons is...
9 things to know about the practices behind Golden State Orthopedics & Spine

Golden State Orthopedics & Spine is an upcoming 60-physician network involving three California practices. They will merge Jan. 1, 2022, to form the third-largest specialty group in the western U.S. Here's what to know about the practices:. Muir Orthopaedic Specialists (Walnut Creek) 1. Muir Orthopaedic Specialists was founded in 2001...
The payer obstacles 2 orthopedic surgeons anticipate in 2022

Two orthopedic surgeons weigh in on payer obstacles they expect to see in 2022, from reimbursement issues to payer investment in health programs. Ask Orthopedic Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy issues affecting orthopedic care. We invite all orthopedic surgeon and specialist responses.
Hospital adds general surgeon

Watertown Regional Medical Center has announced Dr. Panna Codner, a general surgeon with experience in a broad-spectrum of surgical procedures, has joined the general surgery clinic. Codner received her medical degree and completed her residency in general Ssrgery at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She completed her fellowship in surgical critical...
Wilmington Eye Welcomes Surgeon

Clark Springs, a board-certified ophthalmic surgeon specializing in cornea, cataract and refractive surgery, has joined Wilmington Eye. Springs completed his residency in ophthalmology at Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he was elected chief resident. He then completed a fellowship in cornea, cataract and refractive surgery at Duke University.
5 orthopedic surgeon moves in November

The new orthopedics chair at Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke’s University Health Network and four more orthopedic surgeons joined new practices or assumed new titles in November:. 1. Cato Laurencin, MD, PhD, was appointed independent director of neuroscience company Alkermes' board of directors. 2. Edwin Tingstad, MD, is one of three...
2021 Physician Spotlight: Masson Spine Institute

Spine surgeon Dr. Robert L. Masson is an internationally recognized neurosurgeon specializing in minimally invasive spine surgery and sports spine medicine with over 22 years in business. As the founder of the Masson Spine Institute of Orlando and Park City, he serves as a chairman of education for cervical arthroplasty and lumbar microsurgery. Affiliated with Orlando Health, Dr. Masson performs surgery at the Masson Spine Institute (MSI) Outpatient Surgery Centers of Excellence in both Orlando and in Park City, Utah. Patients travel from all over the world for a focused return to performance after a spine health crisis. Dr. Masson, himself a spinal reconstruction patient and lifelong adventurer, is a passionate advocate for prevention, wellness, fitness and ultimately extreme recovery in the face of spinal injury. He has performed over 13,000 microsurgical spine procedures, with a focus on return to life for athletes and fitness-oriented people of all ages.
Former Johns Hopkins surgeon, director joins Virtua

CAMDEN — Virtua Health on Monday announced the appointment of Chun (Dan) Choi, M.D., as the vice president of clinical operations for the cardiovascular service line. Choi previously served as the surgical director of the mechanical circulatory support program, and the associate program director of the cardiothoracic surgery residency program, at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Dr. Cara Cipriano named Penn Medicine's chief of ortho oncology

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine named Cara Cipriano, MD, its new chief of orthopedic oncology, the health system said in a Dec. 3 update. Dr. Cipriano graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia and is an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She completed her residency at Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center in Chicago.
Maryland's largest orthopedic group to kick off 1st risk-based contract in 2022: Q&A with Dr. Nicholas Grosso

Many orthopedic providers found initial success in bundled payment initiatives but later found themselves in a "race to the bottom" as certain payment models sought to continuously reduce costs while maintaining high-quality care. Now, more orthopedic groups are considering shared savings programs — ultimately taking on both upside and downside...
Patients with do-not-resuscitate orders receive less care

TEXAS — Patients with do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders have higher death rates for unrelated illnesses because health care providers give less care, according to numbers from the American Heart Association, Harvard Medical School, and others. An e7Health study analyzed data from 10 institutions and found hospitals administer fewer blood tests, IVs and routine procedures that extend lives to people who have signed a DNR order.
Sarcoma Nestled Between Spine and Aorta: A Case Study

An otherwise healthy man in his 60s presented to Cleveland Clinic with a complaint of back pain accompanied by chest discomfort. His history was remarkable for cervical spine surgery 10 years previously. Chest imaging studies revealed a mass in the left mediastinum adjacent to the spine and touching the aorta...
An Open Letter to Radiologists From a Jilted Orthopedic Surgeon

As an orthopedic surgeon, it has always been clear that our specialties benefit from a somewhat symbiotic relationship. We feed you patients, and you often return the favor by providing us with the needed confirmation to operate. However, I feel as though there is a deepening rift between our two specialties.
Will physicians flock to large, independent orthopedic groups?

Large independent orthopedic groups are becoming more prominent across the U.S. as small and solo practices continue to decline amid economic challenges that show no signs of slowing down. Though the number of physicians joining hospitals and health systems is on the rise — almost 70 percent of physicians reported...
Former Florida surgeon general heading to Brown University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Dr. Scott Rivkees, who led Florida’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic as head of the state health department, has accepted a job at Brown University. The Brown University School of Public Health on Monday announced Rivkees is joining its faculty as part of an effort to...
Spine Injury Lasting Pain Relief

Spine Injuries can put people in wheelchairs. But too often, without fracture or emergency surgery required nerve compression, most spinal injuries get underestimated. Because a soft collar, back brace, ice or heating pad and prescription for muscle relaxers and pain killers can move a patient out of the emergency room quickly. And it should. But the American College of Physicians warns against that standard protocol alone, to avoid lifelong complications from a seemingly mild “soft tissue injury”.
12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
Record Sponsor and Fellow-Young Surgeon Turnout Recorded for 11th Annual Spine IEP Course

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Magnifi Group, Inc., a developer of e-learning technology for the medical device industry, reported a record turnout of medical device and biotech companies at its 11th Annual Spine IEP Fellows & Young Surgeons’ Course (Spine Interactive Educational Program). The course was held November 19-21, 2021 at The US Grant Hotel in San Diego.

