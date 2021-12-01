10 spine surgeons to know

Spine surgeon Dr. Robert L. Masson is an internationally recognized neurosurgeon specializing in minimally invasive spine surgery and sports spine medicine with over 22 years in business. As the founder of the Masson Spine Institute of Orlando and Park City, he serves as a chairman of education for cervical arthroplasty and lumbar microsurgery. Affiliated with Orlando Health, Dr. Masson performs surgery at the Masson Spine Institute (MSI) Outpatient Surgery Centers of Excellence in both Orlando and in Park City, Utah. Patients travel from all over the world for a focused return to performance after a spine health crisis. Dr. Masson, himself a spinal reconstruction patient and lifelong adventurer, is a passionate advocate for prevention, wellness, fitness and ultimately extreme recovery in the face of spinal injury. He has performed over 13,000 microsurgical spine procedures, with a focus on return to life for athletes and fitness-oriented people of all ages.

