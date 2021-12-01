Upcoming Seattle Home Fairs

Our January 29 Seattle Home Fair schedule is:

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (RSVPs are appreciated.)

Learn how to prevent landslides on your property.

Learn about tree rules and how we enforce our tree codes.

Learn about accessory dwelling unit rules, permitting, and addressing issues.

1:00 – 3:00 p.m. (RSVPs are appreciated.)

Learn how to protect your home in case of an earthquake.

Learn about landlord and tenant rights and responsibilities.

Learn about some new single-family standards on how to calculate floor area ratio and how it relates to lot coverage.

During these presentations, you’ll have a chance to hear from our expert staff on some of our most requested topics. After the presentation, you can ask questions specific to your project, property, or situation. We will record the sessions and post the videos on our website after the home fairs.

Don’t miss this opportunity to ask the experts about your project, our permitting process, landlord / tenant regulations, and code requirements. We’re looking forward to seeing you at the 2022 Seattle Home Fairs!