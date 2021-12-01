ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism 'public health threat'

By AAMER MADHANI
AOL Corp
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration in its new HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism “a public health threat” that must be fully recognized as the world looks to end the epidemic. The strategy released Wednesday on the annual commemoration of World AIDS Day is meant to serve as a framework...

www.aol.com

Comments / 3

Related
MassLive.com

Surgeon General says blocking President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate would be ‘public health setback’

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday defended the Biden administration’s push for businesses with 100 or more employees to require COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing, an order that remains in a standstill while facing ongoing court challenges from Republican-led employers and legal groups. Murthy told Fox News Sunday that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Biden says HIV/AIDS strategy needs to confront inequity

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled his new HIV/AIDS strategy to end the more than 40-year-old epidemic, calling for a renewed focus on vulnerable Americans — including gay and bisexual Black and Latino men, who his administration says are too often stigmatized even as they are disproportionately affected.
U.S. POLITICS
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: Biden showed leadership during COVID, but America still needs a public health strategy

When the Biden administration came into office in January, plans for a robust COVID-19 vaccine rollout lagged. What the administration accomplished over its first six months in office was nothing short of a miracle: working to stabilize vaccine production and getting shots in arms. Since then, nearly 60% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KXLY

Biden will mark World AIDS Day with new national HIV/AIDS strategy

President Joe Biden will mark World AIDS Day on Wednesday by unveiling a new national HIV/AIDS strategy with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic by 2030, a senior administration official told CNN. The strategy — something Biden had promised on the campaign trail — will provide a “framework and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

Marshall Health set to hold HIV testing event on World AIDS Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Wednesday marks World AIDS Day and Marshall Health is coordinating a free, confidential HIV testing event to commemorate the day. Marshall Health, in collaboration with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department (CHHD), Harmony House and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR), will offer the testing Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the health department at 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Mic

Queer people may be more likely to contract COVID-19, new report finds

This week, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released new data that looked at the risks and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the LGBTQ+ community, including those living with HIV. Among other things, the report found that LGBTQ+ folks are more likely to be vaccinated than the rest of the population — but they may also have been more likely to contract COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
mynews13.com

World AIDS Day report a "wake-up call" in fight against HIV

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In its latest World Aids Day report, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) warns millions of lives could be lost globally by the end of the decade if action isn't taken to address inequalities in the fight against the virus. What You Need To...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Unvaccinated white evangelicals appear immune to pro-vaccine messaging

White evangelical Christians have resisted getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at higher rates than other religious groups in the United States. A new study by Yale researchers provides evidence that persuading these vaccine holdouts to get their shots has only gotten more difficult. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
poz.com

AIDS United’s President and CEO Praises New National HIV/AIDS Strategy

The White House announced Wednesday President Biden’s National HIV/AIDS Strategy to end the HIV epidemic, which included a proposed budget of $670 million. The plan also called for cross-agency coordination across the executive branch. Following a White House event commemorating World AIDS Day, Jesse Milan Jr., president and CEO of...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Hiv Aids#Global Health#Aids#Ap#White House#Latino#African Americans#Cdc
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden considering seven-day quarantine for all travellers to the US

The United States government is considering a seven-day self-quarantine for everyone entering the country amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.The Joe Biden administration is also preparing stricter testing requirements for all travellers, including returning Americans, three federal officials told The Washington Post.The mandatory self-quarantine would be in place even for those with full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. People found violating the requirements might be subjected to fines and penalties.The self quarantine-related measures are not in that draft but could be added later, an official said.At present, vaccinated travellers are required to test three days...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
POZ

International AIDS Society Releases New HIV Cure Strategy

Coinciding with World AIDS Day on December 1, the International AIDS Society (IAS) has launched a new global scientific research strategy for working toward a broadly applicable cure for HIV. The report, titled “Research Priorities for an HIV Cure: IAS Global Scientific Strategy 2021,” was published in Nature Medicine. “Over...
HEALTH
Best Life

The WHO Just Sent This Urgent Warning About Omicron to People Over 60

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, older adults have been disproportionally at risk of developing serious infections from the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of severe illness with the coronavirus increases with age, especially for people in their 60s or older. That's why older U.S. adults were first in line for vaccines last year and then for booster shots, as the Delta variant wreaked havoc across the U.S. And now, as a new variant takes hold, these older adults might need to be even more cautious.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy