When you started your business, what were the first steps you took to establish yourself in the market? You probably thought of a name and created a logo to go with it. Who knows, maybe you also created a few social accounts to introduce your business to potential customers right away. But like most businesses, both online and offline, you probably also created a website to reach your audience. Which is great. However, it’s also important to properly introduce your website to Google, even when your website has been live for a while. In this post, we’ll explain why and how you can do this using our new configuration workout!

FITNESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO