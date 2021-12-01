ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Zero Labs shows off new platform for converting classic cars to EVs

By James Pero
inputmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZero Labs is back with a new platform and promise of...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
kcrw.com

520 miles on a charge, ‘loft on wheels,’ supercomputers: LA Auto Show debuts new EVs

The LA Auto Show is back in action after being canceled last year due to COVID. The show dates back to 1907, and this year, there’s a bunch of new car offerings spread out across the LA Convention Center. What’s changed is the gear under the hood — if there even is a hood or a fossil-fuel-burning engine under it. The spotlight has shifted from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs).
TECHNOLOGY
My Clallam County

Classic car shows evolve alongside a new generation of car enthusiasts

(NEW YORK) — Classic car shows have long been a staple of car enthusiasm — a place for gearheads to gather with fellow enthusiasts to show off their antique rides. “The vibe is usually really, really chill. It usually happens pretty early in the morning on the weekend,” says Kristen Lee, deputy editor of automotive news site, The Drive. “People bring their dogs, they get all their cars polished up and they come and they park, and they kind of just walk around and admire everybody’s ride.”
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Nissan shows radical new concepts to preview EV future

Electric sports car, pick-up and MPV are joined on stage by a crossover that could be built in the UK. Nissan has shown four new concept cars and detailed an ambitious transformation plan for the next eight years, giving clues to its next-generation electric cars. The headline unveiling is the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Renault Revives Classic People's Car As Flying EV

Germany made the Beetle, Britain produced the Mini, and France designed and built the Citroen 2CV. These cars will forever be linked to where they originated from, but the 2CV's designation as the "people's car" is perhaps not as deserved as we think. Around 3.8 million were built, but more than 8 million Renault 4Ls were sold.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Cars
torquenews.com

Ford Developing Bespoke EV Truck Platform

The Ford F-150 Lightning is a glimpse into Ford's long-term plans for electrification. Its technology and impressive driving range promise to make a splash in the broader EV pickup segment. But it appears that this is only the beginning, with Ford revealing that its working on a bespoke EV truck platform.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford Developing All-New EV On All-New Full-Size Pickup Platform

Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a recent interview with Automotive News, that the demand for EVs is two to three times what the company has expected. This is why Ford is doubling its EV projection to 600,000 units per year globally by the end of 2023, but actually should triple it - "but we can't." As we understand, due to the battery availability bottleneck.
CARS
inputmag.com

Cake's new electric motorcycle double as a full-on mobile work bench

Pickup trucks no longer have a monopoly on modes of transportation that also provide people a mobile work bench. Electric bike company, Cake, now has a whole line of motorcycles devoted to facilitating handiwork for people that need to take tools on the go. The company is upgrading three models,...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

Best electric cars and EVs for 2021

If you're ready to shop electric cars, you're in the right place. Our editors have driven nearly every new EV that's currently on sale, and we'd love to help steer you in the right direction. After all, it's not just Tesla selling EVs these days. There are various kinds of electric cars, and some may suit you better than others. But how are you supposed to choose the best EV?
CARS
hypebeast.com

Xiaomi's New Car Factory Can Produce 300,000 EVs a Year

Back in March this year, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi expressed interest in producing its own electric vehicle, and now more news has surfaced regarding the Chinese firm’s new business venture. According to a new report from Reuters, the company is now undergoing a two-phased construction of its new automotive plant...
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Here's a first look at Polestar's new electric SUV

The Polestar 3 is among several forthcoming EVs slated to arrive over the next three years. Volvo offshoot, Polestar, revealed an ambitious vision for the future of its electric vehicle lineup, including two new SUVs and one sedan.
CARS
Green Car Reports

Ford plans a full-size electric truck with "incredibly high volume"

Ford is preparing to follow up the 2022 F-150 Lightning with another full-size electric pickup truck designed from the start for "incredibly high volume," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in an interview with Automotive News (subscription required). The new full-size truck, which likely won't arrive for a few years, will...
CARS
Motorious

Brumos Collection Shows Off Its Classic Peugeot

Dano Davis, owner of the world-famous Brumos Collection of cars, loves showing off his many classics. This time around he has dropped a video featuring his 1914 Peugeot L45. It’s a rare and valuable ride you might not know much about, so Davis explains what makes it special. Learn the...
CARS
insideevs.com

How Is Hyundai's Hydrogen Car Bet Working Out?

For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

Tesla Unveils a Pint-Sized Cyberquad ATV Just for Kids

Tesla’s going to release a new EV before the year’s out—and this one is just for kids. Elon Musk’s EV giant—a company that likes to announce new products with as much pomp and circumstance as possible—quietly launched the Cyberquad for Kids on Thursday. The battery-powered ATV is available to order now through the brand’s website, and if you’re lucky it might even arrive in time for Christmas. If the company’s new model looks familiar to you, there’s a good reason for that—it’s a pint-sized version of an EV the brand announced way back in 2019. In the wake of the Cybertruck’s glass-shattering...
CARS
nextbigfuture.com

Xiaomi EV Cars in 2024

Xiaomi will build a vehicle plant with an annual output of 300,000 vehicles in two phases. The first and second phases will have a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles respectively. It is expected to be in 2024. The first car will roll off the assembly line and achieve mass production.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy