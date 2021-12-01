ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stacey Abrams Announces She’s Running for Georgia Governor Again

By Peter Wade
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPMjs_0dBTFOJf00

Democrat Stacey Abrams is making another run for the Georgia governorship.

The lawyer and former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives announced her campaign in a video shared on Twitter Wednesday. “Regardless of the pandemic or the storms, the obstacles in our way or the forces determined to divide us, my job has been to just put my head down and keep working toward one Georgia,” she said. “Because in the end, we are one Georgia.”

This will be Abrams’ second run at the state’s governorship. In 2018, she lost to Republican Brian Kemp, who at the time was serving as Georgia’s secretary of State and top election official. In July 2017, Kemp’s office removed more than 100,000 eligible registered voters from the rolls whose records were flagged for missing too many elections, according to an APM Reports investigation . Abrams referred to the purge as a “use-it-or-lose-it scheme.” Kemp ultimately won the election by 54,000 votes — a narrow 1.4 percent margin of victory.

Following her defeat, Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, an organization that fights voter suppression in Georgia and other states where voting rights are at risk.  “My approach to running for office has always been driven by where can I do the most good, and where are my skills best applied,” she told Rolling Stone in Nov. 2018 .

This is a developing news story.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Not the Best Idea’: Kyle Rittenhouse Says He Regrets That He Went to Kenosha. The Right Doesn’t

Kyle Rittenhouse said that he regrets going to Kenosha, where he killed two people, the very trip that earned him praise as a hero from the right. “Well, hindsight being 20/20, probably not the best idea to go down there,” he said Monday on the podcast You Are Here from right-wing media company the Blaze. “Can’t change that. But I defended myself and that’s what happened.” Rittenhouse was acquitted of homicide and attempted homicide after shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring one other during unrest at a racial justice protest last summer. Because both Huber and Rosenbaum served...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Has Died: ‘You Can’t Heal Until You Feel’

Nick Cannon took to The Nick Cannon Show this morning to share an emotional message regarding the death of Zen Cannon, his seventh child, who died from a brain tumor over the weekend at five months old. Cannon selected a photo of Zen for this episode’s picture of the day before breaking the news to his crew and audience. Over the past few months, he said had noticed an uptake in what seemed to be sinus issues for the baby and wanted to further investigate, especially having also taken notice of the size of his head. “We went in to check his...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Disagreeing with Trump, Vernon Jones says he's 'the only candidate' who can defeat Stacey Abrams in Georgia

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones argues that he’s "the future of the Republican Party." Jones is a former Democratic state representative who switched to the GOP last year after serving as a leading Black surrogate and supporter in Georgia of former President Trump’s reelection campaign. In April, he launched what pundits consider a long-shot primary challenge against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
Georgia Recorder

Perdue’s candidacy quickly complicates 2022 governor’s race

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue has joined the race to become the state’s next governor, setting up a bruising primary against sitting Republican governor Brian Kemp before the eventual victor can challenge likely Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. “It will be like a cage match,” said University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock. “World heavyweight […] The post Perdue’s candidacy quickly complicates 2022 governor’s race appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Trump delivers for Georgia Democrats again

Former Sen. David Perdue jumped into the Georgia governor's race on Dec. 6 to challenge incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue is a good man, and it is a shame that he is no longer in the Senate, but it is at least as much a shame to see him splitting the Republican Party in the closely contested gubernatorial race. It would have been much better if he had not done so.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
WJBF

Trump-backed Perdue challenges Kemp in Georgia GOP primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in next year’s Republican primary for governor. Perdue’s Monday announcement sets up a bitter clash while Democrat Stacey Abrams awaits the winner. Former President Donald Trump has publicly encouraged Perdue to run. Trump blames Kemp for not doing enough to overturn […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrat#Republican#State#Apm
NBC News

In Georgia, Stacey Abrams relies on new voters to buck history

WASHINGTON — As Stacey Abrams builds her second campaign for governor in four years, she is looking at a Georgia electorate that is far larger, younger and less white than the one that handed her a narrow defeat last time around, according to an analysis her aides provided exclusively to NBC News.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former Senator David Perdue to run for Georgia governor

ATLANTA — Georgia’s governor’s race just got a little bit more crowded. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot has confirmed that former Republican Senator David Perdue will run for Georgia governor, pitting himself against current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue is expected to make the announcement on Monday and file his paperwork....
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy