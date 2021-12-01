Stacey Abrams Announces She’s Running for Georgia Governor Again

Democrat Stacey Abrams is making another run for the Georgia governorship.

The lawyer and former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives announced her campaign in a video shared on Twitter Wednesday. “Regardless of the pandemic or the storms, the obstacles in our way or the forces determined to divide us, my job has been to just put my head down and keep working toward one Georgia,” she said. “Because in the end, we are one Georgia.”

This will be Abrams’ second run at the state’s governorship. In 2018, she lost to Republican Brian Kemp, who at the time was serving as Georgia’s secretary of State and top election official. In July 2017, Kemp’s office removed more than 100,000 eligible registered voters from the rolls whose records were flagged for missing too many elections, according to an APM Reports investigation . Abrams referred to the purge as a “use-it-or-lose-it scheme.” Kemp ultimately won the election by 54,000 votes — a narrow 1.4 percent margin of victory.

Following her defeat, Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, an organization that fights voter suppression in Georgia and other states where voting rights are at risk. “My approach to running for office has always been driven by where can I do the most good, and where are my skills best applied,” she told Rolling Stone in Nov. 2018 .

This is a developing news story.