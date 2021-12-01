ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

CCPS to distribute i-Ready student assessment reports this week, hosting virtual assessment parent night

By Charles County Public Schools
Charles County Public Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is distributing individual reports this week for students who took i-Ready program assessments earlier this fall. Reports will be sent home with students this week starting on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Students who took i-Ready assessments include the following.

  • Students in Grades 1-8 participated in both a reading and math assessment.
  • High school students enrolled in Algebra I this year completed the math assessment.
  • High school students taking English I-A this year completed the reading assessment.

No other students will receive i-Ready data reports this week. CCPS implemented i-Ready, a new diagnostic assessment program, this school year.

CCPS is hosting a 6 p.m., Dec. 7, virtual meeting through Zoom for parents about i-Ready reports. During the meeting, staff from the CCPS Office of Accountability will talk with parents about the reports and share information on how to understand and review their child’s data. Advance registration for the meeting is required and all participants must have an active Zoom account to participate. Click here to register for the meeting.

The program features adaptive assessments that build on student responses to provide teachers with data to best support their students. The initial diagnostics completed by students this fall provide detailed results for each student. Teachers are using the data to identify student strengths and weaknesses, and plan instruction to support growth and target areas of improvement.

The initial assessment is not designed to provide a grade or score for a student. The question structure adjusts to student responses. For example, if a student answers several questions correctly in a row, the program will adjust and provide students with more challenging questions. If a student answers several questions in a row incorrectly, the program will adjust and provide slightly easier questions.

Teachers will continue to use i-Ready to monitor student progress throughout the school year. Students will complete additional diagnostic assessments using i-Ready during a Jan. 3 through Feb. 11 assessment window.

Elementary-level literacy and math resources for parents are posted on the CCPS website at https://www2.ccboe.com/departments/instruction/.

Secondary-level instructional resources for both parents and students are posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/images/SecondaryInstructionalResources2021.pdf.

An additional parent video resource about i-Ready is posted online here.

