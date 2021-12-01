Deer Valley will open with 9 ski runs & 7 chairlifts on Saturday

PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley Resort will open for the season on Saturday, December 4 with nine ski runs serviced by seven chairlifts across Bald Eagle and Bald Mountains.

For updates on trails and mountain conditions, visit the Mountain Report page on deervalley.com or sign up for SMS/Text alerts at deervalley.com/textalerts or emails at deervalley.com/subscribe.

Shred for Red , the annual fundraising event for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), will also be held on Saturday.

Deer Valley is opening a new restaurant in Snow Park Lodge this season, called Fresh Tracks Kitchen . It offers a selection of items (hot bowls, salads, soups, and burgers) and will be open from 11 am to 6 pm during the winter season.

The company lost President and Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Levitt this week, no reason was given for the departure.

