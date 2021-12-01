ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Deer Valley will open with 9 ski runs & 7 chairlifts on Saturday

By TownLift
 6 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley Resort will open for the season on Saturday, December 4 with nine ski runs serviced by seven chairlifts across Bald Eagle and Bald Mountains.

For updates on trails and mountain conditions, visit the Mountain Report page on deervalley.com or sign up for SMS/Text alerts at deervalley.com/textalerts or emails at deervalley.com/subscribe.

Shred for Red , the annual fundraising event for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), will also be held on Saturday.

Deer Valley is opening a new restaurant in Snow Park Lodge this season, called Fresh Tracks Kitchen . It offers a selection of items (hot bowls, salads, soups, and burgers) and will be open from 11 am to 6 pm during the winter season.

The company lost President and Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Levitt this week, no reason was given for the departure.


TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

