Park City Film presents “The Power of the Dog”

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Film is thrilled to present “The Power of the Dog” starring Benedict Cumberbatch this weekend (Dec. 3 – 5) at the Jim Santy Auditorium. The film is adapted from Thomas Savage’s cult novel of the same name and set on a ranch in Montana in the 1920’s. Director Jane Campion brilliantly brings to life the story of successful rancher brothers, whose relationship sours when the more mild-mannered brother George marries a local widow, and she and her son attempt to fit into the family’s complex dynamic, but are stymied by an unspoken brotherly bond and Phil’s ruthless cruelty. The performance by Cumberbatch is one of his finest, and like no other character you’ve ever seen him play before – cruel, cold, and menacing. Also starring Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. Showtimes for “The Power of the Dog” are Friday/Saturday at 7 pm, Sunday at 6 pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance at ParkCityFilm.org or at the box office, which opens an hour before showtime. COVID restrictions include limited seating capacity and masks for all patrons.

