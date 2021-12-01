ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall Join Christian Bale in Netflix’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
The Christian Bale and Harry Melling Gothic horror-thriller The Pale Blue Eye from director Scott Cooper and Netflix has added Gillian Anderson , Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall to the cast.

The film, which focuses on an attempt to solve a series of murders that took place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1830, also unveiled an ensemble cast that includes Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney and Hadley Robinson.

Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan will also star. Scott Cooper adapted the screenplay for The Pale Blue Eye from Louis Bayard’s novel of the same name.

Netflix outbid a number of rivals to secure the worldwide rights to the thriller that surrounds a young cadet the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe, played by Melling. Bale, who will play the detective tasked with investigating the murders, is producing alongside Cooper, John Lesher and Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek Pictures.

Cross Creek produced The Trial Of The Chicago 7, which Netflix picked up in a worldwide deal after the film was unable to be released in theaters because of the pandemic.

The executive producer credits on The Pale Blue Eye are shared by Dylan Weathered and Tracey Landon. The film marks the third collaboration between Christian Bale and Cooper after they previously teamed on the critically acclaimed films Hostiles and Out of the Furnace .

