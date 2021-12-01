ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID man killed in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of a man killed in a double shooting early Sunday morning on Richmond's Northside that also left a woman injured.

Officers were called for a report of random gunfire in the 2400 block of Northumberland Avenue just after 4:10 a.m., according to Tracy Walker with Richmond Police.

When police arrived, they found 32-year-old Shevan Rochester of Richmond dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A woman who was also wounded was taken to an area hospital, according to officials.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of Rochester's death.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at online . Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

🔎 WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Crime 360: Stopping the Violence

Richmond Police investigating 3rd Avenue homicide

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
