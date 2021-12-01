ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat Star Bam Adebayo to Undergo Thumb Surgery

By Ben Pickman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONxbP_0dBTEqYS00

Heat star forward Bam Adebayo suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb and will undergo surgery this weekend.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Heat star forward Bam Adebayo suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb on Monday night vs. the Nuggets and will undergo surgery this weekend, the team announced Wednesday.

The Heat said a timeline on his return will be provided post-procedure.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the expected timeline on his return will be between four and six weeks.

Adebayo, 24, has appeared in 18 games this season and is averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

He's also taking a career-high 13.5 field goal attempts per game.

Entering Wednesday night's game with the Cavaliers, the Heat sit at 13–8 and are tied for third in the Eastern Conference.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Is Reportedly "Broke"

Ben Simmons has been ducking the Philadelphia 76ers this season and he is refusing to play any games. The Sixers are understandably upset about this situation, and as a result, they have been fining Simmons millions of dollars. Essentially, they are withholding his checks, and in the midst of all of this, Simmons has stated that these measures have caused him great mental distress. Needless to say, the situation is easily the messiest to come out of the NBA this season.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Oregon Coach Alex Mirabal Expected to Join Mario Cristobal at Miami

Mario Cristobal just completed his introductory press conference as the new head coach at Miami this morning, and it already looks like he'll be bringing at least one Oregon coach with him to the Southeast. Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal is expected to join Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
OREGON STATE
numberfire.com

Bam Adebayo (illness) available Tuesday for Heat

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (illness) will be active Tuesday versus the Detroit Pistons. Adebayo missed practice on Monday and he was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday, but he's apparently good to go. numberFire's models project Bam for 39.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday and he has an...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
NBC Sports

Bam Adebayo: Heat were ‘broken’ last season

The Heat had a magical run to the 2020 NBA Finals. Just 10-and-a-half weeks later – a historically short turnaround – Miami began another season. The Heat hit rough times last season, ultimately getting swept in the first round by the Bucks (whom Miami smoked the year before). Bam Adebayo,...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Heat star Bam Adebayo expected to miss six weeks with torn UCL

Heat big man Bam Adebayo sustained a torn UCL in his left thumb, according to a press release from the team. Adebayo will undergo surgery on the injury this weekend and has been ruled out indefinitely. The Heat will have a better sense of Adebayo’s potential recovery timeline once the...
NBA
Miami Herald

Heat working to ‘recalibrate’ fast without Bam Adebayo. A breakdown of the options

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat need time. Adebayo needs time to heal, and the Heat needs time to adjust to life without Adebayo. The Heat learned Wednesday morning that its starting center will miss approximately six weeks after he was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. On Wednesday night, the Heat fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-85 at FTX Arena for its most lopsided loss of the season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Nuggets#Espn#Ucl#Heat
Sporting News

With Bam Adebayo sidelined, Heat defence faces a tough road ahead

Midway through Wednesday, the Heat announced that Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb. As per the release, it was an injury the big man suffered in Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Reports suggested that the timetable for the Heat's All-Star is somewhere between...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
atlantanews.net

Heat will try to win at Indiana without Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat are set to visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in a battle between two slumping teams. Indiana has lost three straight games, including at home on Wednesday night, 114-111, to the Atlanta Hawks. Friday's contest will be the second of a six-game homestand for the Pacers,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon starting for Miami on Wednesday with Bam Adebayo (thumb) sidelined

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Demond will enter the first five on Wednesday with Bam Adebayo beginning an extended absence due to a thumb injury. Our models expect Dedmon to play 27.1 minutes against the Cavaliers. Dedmon's Wednesday...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Former Florida State quarterback offered by ACC school

The Transfer Portal is mutually beneficial to schools and players. Schools can add experienced college talent while players can transfer to different situations to try and earn more playing time. Former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy made his decision to enter the portal on November 3 after spending the majority of his first two seasons in Tallahassee as a backup.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra Reacts to Bam Adebayo Injury

The Miami Heat learned they will have to play at least the next month without their center Bam Adebayo. The team announced Adebayo will undergo thumb surgery this week after sustaining the injury in Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. He is expected to miss four to six weeks, which could sideline him for 20 games.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy