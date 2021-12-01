Choose From More Than 10 Flavors Of Scrumptious Cupcakes When You Visit Le Cupcake Shoppe In Pittsburgh

Being spoiled for choices can be the best thing ever unless, of course, we have trouble making decisions. In that case, well, things could get a bit dicey. Except when we’re talking about cupcake flavors. You’ll find yourself facing a delightfully delicious dilemma when you order from Le Cupcake Shoppe in Pittsburgh. Which of the dozen flavors of cupcakes are you in the mood for today?

Le Cupcake Shoppe in Pittsburgh is all about satisfying those sweet cravings with its selection of goodies.

Billed as Pittsburgh's first mini cupcakery, Le Cupcake Shop is a self-described "order only bakery."

The process is simple. Visit Le Cupcake Shop online, and browse your many choices.

Once you've found what you want, just send an email to info@lecupcakeshoppepgh.com to place your order. Pick up is Thursday, Friday, or Saturday.

Let's talk about the fun part - choosing what you'll order. Le Cupcake Shoppe is perhaps best known for its cupcakes and mini cupcakes, available in countless flavors.

However, each month features a dozen flavors from which to choose and may include such favorites as vanilla bean, birthday cake, and chocolate fountain.

Originally focused on cupcakes, the cupcakery has expanded and now offers a full menu of decadent desserts, including custom cakes.

Cake pops, gourmet brownies, and cake bombs are also on the menu. You can't go wrong with a cookie tray for that special event either.

All of that sounds oh-so-good, doesn't it? It gets better. Le Cupcake Shoppe hasn't forgotten your beloved pups. Order mini pupcakes, regular pupcakes, or a doggy cake for your furry family member.

Stop by the official website of Le Cupcake Shoppe for days, hours, and more information. Or, go here for Facebook

Have you been to Le Cupcake Shoppe in Pittsburgh? What’s the verdict? Share your experience in the comments! If you’re a fan of lady locks, on the other hand, you’ll definitely want to plan a visit to Theresa’s Italian Bakery in McKees Rocks.