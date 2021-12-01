Stephen Colbert Drags Dr. Oz Over Senate Campaign: “Fake Medical Claims … Fake Pennsylvania Claims”
By Abby Monteil
Decider
6 days ago
“Turns out, running for Senate is the one weird trick to reduce belly fat,” the CBS talk show host joked, poking fun at the frequent health claims posited in Oz’s TV show. The media personality announced on Tuesday that he will run as a Republican for an open Pennsylvania...
When Dr. Mehmet Oz announced his candidacy on Tuesday for Senate in Pennsylvania, he pledged to be a “conservative who will put America first” and who will “tell it like it is.”
It’s no surprise, then, to hear that former President Trump seems to like the TV doctor with a history of pushing bogus health health remedies.
In Oz, Trump sees a figure similar to himself. A source close to the former reality television host recently told Politico that he likes how Oz is “in the mainstream of America and that he had a ton of face time with voters … through...
“Vaccines are mandated because COVID is contagious,” the CBS talk show host said. “No one ever said, ‘Can you put a mask on your belly? I don’t wanna catch baby.'”. On Tuesday, the court held arguments about a proposed Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks, nine weeks before the point of fetal viability that Roe hinges upon. Colbert took time to call out the reasoning of conservative Supreme Court justices arguing in favor of the law, particularly Justice Amy Coney Barrett comparing the “infringement of bodily autonomy” of forced pregnancy and birth to mandatory vaccinations. Colbert added that overturning Roe v. Wade would be an extremely unpopular decision, since a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll found that 60% of Americans support upholding Roe and only 27% support overturning it.
WASHINGTON (TND) — Surgeon and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz announced Tuesday he is running as a Republican for one of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seats. “I’m running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania because America needs a Conservative Republican to cure what’s wrong with Washington,” Oz said in a social media announcement of his candidacy. “I’m a world-class surgeon, fighter, and health care advocate stepping forward to cure our country’s ills."
Oz, 61, will bring his unrivaled name recognition and wealth to a wide-open race that is expected to be among the nation’s most competitive and could determine control of the Senate in next year's election.
PHILADELPHIA — Dr. Oz is in. Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz launched his campaign for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, bringing a splash of TV star power, wealth and status as a political outsider to the Republican primary — much like former President Donald Trump once did. But he’s also likely to face questions about his ties to Pennsylvania, commitment to conservative beliefs and his at times controversial on-screen medical advice.
Dr. Oz's campaign treasurer once worked for Stephen Colbert's "Americans for a Better Tomorrow, Tomorrow" joke Super PAC. According to his LinkedIn, Salvatore Purpura has also worked on several other Republican campaigns. Dr. Oz announced he's running for US Senate in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Dr. Mehmet Oz's new campaign treasurer...
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the quack doctor who became famous as a fixture of Oprah Winfrey’s media empire, is hoping to parlay his TV career into a political one.
The surgeon and TV host announced Tuesday that he running as a Republican for the Pennsylvania Senate seat being left vacant by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey. “I’m running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania because America needs a conservative Republican to cure what’s wrong with Washington,” Oz tweeted along with a video in which he claims he “took on the medical establishment to argue against costly drugs and skyrocketing medical bills.”
I’m running for...
This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
