Book Talk: The Evening and the Morning

Madera Tribune
 6 days ago

Billed as a prequel to Pillars of the Earth, Ken Follett’s 928-page novel, The Evening and the Morning, is actually an introduction to a place, rather than the foundation for a plot or the background of any of the characters in his earlier book. The setting is Dreng’s Ferry (which will...

www.maderatribune.com

Insider

The weirdest book in the world just turned 40. We talked to its creator.

He first thing you need to know about the Codex Seraphinianus is that you can't read it. No one can, but that hasn't stopped people from trying. "I must say that at the beginning, especially, writers were interested in my work; Umberto Eco, Roland Barthes, Italo Calvino, all those people. They were my first fans," Luigi Serafini says from his studio in Rome, Italy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
swiowanewssource.com

T-Pain talks new book, feeling appreciated musically

The “Buy U a Drank” artist T-Pain is transitioning from consumer to instructor with his new cocktail recipe book, “Can I Mix You a Drink?” The “All I Do Is Win” singer also talks finally embracing his position in music history as a trailblazer despite past Auto-Tune criticism. (Nov. 24)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
iowapublicradio.org

The 2021 Talk of Iowa holiday book guide for adults

It’s the time of year when many of us begin to think about gift giving -- and also when we're anticipating hunkering down with books as the winter bears down. Three indie booksellers/book lovers joined host Charity Nebbe on Talk of Iowa to discuss the best new books to give and receive this holiday season.
IOWA STATE
Ken Follett
buckscountyherald.com

George Point: Book Talk! Books to share at story time

Now that longer nights and cooler weather are upon us, here are four books you might want to share with the youngsters in your life, at bedtime or any time. First up is “Everybody in the Red Brick Building” (Balzer + Bray) from debut author Anne Wynter and Caldecott Honoree Oge Mora, a fresh, urban take on bedtime stories in the spirit of “The House That Jack Built” and “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bigrapidsnews.com

Q&A: T-Pain talks new book, embracing his musical legacy

NEW YORK (AP) — There may be a plethora of adjectives to describe music superstar T-Pain, but boring is never included. So when the idea of writing a book was presented, he knew what he would not be writing: an autobiography. “I want to bring joy to other people. I...
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

12 Ways to Make Books Gifts Even More Beautiful and Exciting

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Simply put, books make great, versatile gifts. Be it a coffee table stunner, your favorite author’s new release, or a classic novel that you staunchly believe any enthusiastic reader will love, the process of choosing a special and giving a book is a meaningful experience. As is, of course, getting a lovingly selected book from a close friend or new acquaintance.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
vol1brooklyn.com

Morning Bites: Zachary Lazar’s New Book, and More

At BOMB, thoughts on Zachary Lazar’s The Apartment on Calle Uruguay. The National Book Foundation is holding its Season’s Readings campaign. Chapter16 reviewed Stephen Deusner’s new book about the Drive-By Truckers. Kim Gordon just released a new song. Marcus Pactor interviewed Lance Olsen at Heavy Feather Review. Steve Shelley revisited...
BROOKLYN, NY
thereminder.com

Local author to host talk on new Christmas book at library

HAMPDEN – Over the course of many years, one local writer wrote 35 holiday columns for the Berkshire Eagle newspaper – usually around St. Patrick’s Day and Christmas. One day he decided to collect them into an anthology, and Kevin O’Hara’s new book, “A Christmas Journey” was born. O’Hara said...
HAMPDEN, MA
phillytrib.com

Book Review: 'Prince' may surprise even the most die hard of the Purple One's fans

The cover promised greatness. Just a whisper over twelve inches square, you knew there was magic inside; even its title and artwork were enticing. Oh, the anticipation, as you flipped it over to read the contents before carefully running a fingernail along one side to slice the clear wrapping and finally touch the vinyl. There was something truly delicious about the first minutes with an old-school record album, but in “Prince” by Paul Sexton, it was “nothing compared 2” the music.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
awealthofcommonsense.com

Talk Your Book: Buying a Picasso

Today’s Animal Spirits is sponsored by Masterworks:. Go to Masterworks.io/animal to learn more about investing in contemporary art. The importance of partnering with the right investors for a private company. How big is the art market?. How securitization is impacting the art market for investors. How often do people sell...
PETS
manchesterinklink.com

Join Temple Israel Dec. 15 for a book talk by author Michael Davidow

MANCHESTER, NH – Local author and attorney Michael Davidow will appear in person as a guest speaker during the Dec. 15 Temple Israel Book Club to be held at Temple Israel synagogue at 7 p.m. Davidow will discuss his latest book, “.” The conversation will continue after, over coffee and...
MANCHESTER, NH
baystatebanner.com

Virtual Book Talk: Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War

Website: https://community.bostonathenaeum.org/s/events?event=a2K4W000006BZL1. Pulitzer Prize finalist Howard W. French presents a sweeping narrative that traverses 600 years. The economic ascendancy of Europe, the anchoring of democracy in America, and the fulfillment of so-called Enlightenment ideals all grew out of Europe’s dehumanizing engagement with the “darkest” continent. Born in Blackness dramatically retrieves...
BOSTON, MA
awealthofcommonsense.com

Talk Your Book: Down with Title Insurance

We are so passionate about our hatred for title insurance we had to drop a special Saturdy edition of the podcast. We spoke with Doma founder and CEO Max Simkoff about making the home closing process more efficient. Is title insurance a scam?. Why is the closing process for housing...
ECONOMY
Eyewitness News

Author Jodi Picoult Talks About New Book

New York Times Best Selling Author Jodi Picoult has a new book out! It's called "Wish You Were Here." She's telling us what it's about and what inspired her to write it. Jodi has an event coming up on Thursday December 2 at 7pm at the Immanuel Congregational Church on Woodland Street in Hartford. That is across the street from the Mark Twain House. Visit MarkTwainHouse.org for more information and to buy tickets.
HARTFORD, CT
locusmag.com

AudioFile’s Best SF/F Audiobooks

Has announced its list of the best science fiction & fantasy audiobooks for 2021:. Black Water Sister, Zen Cho (Recorded Books) Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir (Audible Studios) Remote Control , Nnedi Okorafor (Macmillan Audio) Rule of Cool , Matthew Siege (Podium) The Sandman: Act II, Neil Gaiman & Dirk...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
College of William and Mary

"The Evolution of the Chinese Internet" Book Talk by Professor Shaohua Guo

Professor Shaohua Guo will speak on her new book, just published by Stanford University Press last December, titled The Evolution of the Chinese Internet: Creative Visibility in the Digital Public. The Evolution of the Chinese Internet traces the emergence and maturation of one of the most creative digital cultures in the world through four major technological platforms: the bulletin board system, the blog, the microblog, and WeChat. Guo transcends typical binaries of freedom and control, to argue that Chinese Internet culture displays a uniquely sophisticated interplay between multiple extremes, and that its vibrancy is dependent on these complex negotiations. In contrast to the flourishing of research findings on what is made invisible online, this book examines the driving mechanisms that grant visibility to particular kinds of user-generated content. Offering a systematic account of how and why an ingenious Internet culture has been able to thrive, Guo highlights the pivotal roles that media institutions, technological platforms, and creative practices of Chinese netizens have played in shaping culture on- and offline. Professor Guo is Associate Professor of Chinese at Carleton College. This talk is presented as part of the Asian Centennial COLL 300 speaker series for Professor Emily Wilcox's course CHIN 220: Chinese Popular Culture.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

