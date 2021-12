Almost as quickly as Omicron was designated a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO) after its discovery, the latest COVID-19 variant has spread to dozens of countries worldwide—including the United States. The days since have seen scientists in a race against the clock to determine exactly how much more contagious the viral offshoot may be and if it renders our current vaccines less effective. But as the variant continues to spread while data and evidence begins to come in, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, has already made a prediction that Omicron will not be slowing down in the coming days.

