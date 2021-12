Alec Baldwin gave a detailed interview on the “Rust” shooting on ABC Thursday night, answering questions about why he pointed a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and saying he had not heard any safety concerns on set beforehand. Baldwin told interviewer George Stephanopoulos that he has nothing to hide and does not feel guilt about the incident. “Someone is responsible for what happened,” he said. “And I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.” Hutchins was killed on the set of the Western film on Oct. 21 after being hit by a live round while preparing for a scene....

