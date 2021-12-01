Kelly Osbourne calls out ‘fat-shaming’ email from tabloid: ‘What I deal with on a daily basis’

Kelly Osbourne has called out a tabloid for allegedly sending her a “fat-shaming” email about gaining weight.

On Tuesday, the former Fashion Police star, 37, addressed the incident on her Instagram Stories, where she shared a screenshot of an email she reportedly received from the National Enquirer .

In the email, the sender notified Osbourne that the outlet planned to publish a story claiming that the TV personality had “put on a tremendous amount of weight after slimming down significantly earlier this year”.

According to the screenshot, the story quoted sources who claimed Osbourne has “been dealing with the stress of her relapse by eating,” with the email then going on to inform the former reality TV star that, if she had a comment or statement, she could respond to the email or contact the publication’s editor-in-chief.

“This is what I deal with on a daily basis,” Osbourne wrote alongside the screenshot, before encouraging her more than 2.4m followers to “feel free” to email the editor-in-chief and “tell him what you think about them fat-shaming me”.

In a follow-up post shared to her Instagram Stories, Osbourne spoke candidly about the difficulties she has faced over the past year, before acknowledging that she is “happy” and “healthy” and that that’s all that should matter.

“This has been the hardest year of my life. I was compliantly [sic] and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again. I am happy. I am healthy and that’s all that should matter,” she wrote.

Osbourne’s comments come after she revealed in April 2021 that she had relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety. At the time, the TV personality told her followers in an Instagram video that she was “not proud” of relapsing but that she was “back on track”.

“And I just want to let you know that I am sober today,” she said. “And I’m going to be sober tomorrow. But I’ve learned it truly is just one day at a time and I just wanted to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you.”

Osbourne later reflected on the factors that contributed to her relapse during an interview with Extra , where she revealed that she had suffered a “nervous breakdown” during lockdown.

“I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt, and I could drink like a normal person. And it turns out, I cannot, and I will never be normal. I don’t know why I even tried it,” she said at the time, adding that she wanted to be open about the relapse because addiction is something that she is “going to battle for the rest of [her] life” and she wanted to be accountable for her own journey.

The former Osbournes star has also spoken candidly about her appearance, with the 37 year old previously telling the hosts of the Hollywood Raw podcast in August 2020 that she lost weight after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery. However, Osbourne also acknowledged that her weight loss was the result of her own hard work.

“The kind of surgery I had … if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction,” she said. “This has been two years of me working on this.”

The Independent has contacted the National Enquirer for comment.