ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Osbourne calls out ‘fat-shaming’ email from tabloid: ‘What I deal with on a daily basis’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2viV6k_0dBTD5Yh00

Kelly Osbourne has called out a tabloid for allegedly sending her a “fat-shaming” email about gaining weight.

On Tuesday, the former Fashion Police star, 37, addressed the incident on her Instagram Stories, where she shared a screenshot of an email she reportedly received from the National Enquirer .

In the email, the sender notified Osbourne that the outlet planned to publish a story claiming that the TV personality had “put on a tremendous amount of weight after slimming down significantly earlier this year”.

According to the screenshot, the story quoted sources who claimed Osbourne has “been dealing with the stress of her relapse by eating,” with the email then going on to inform the former reality TV star that, if she had a comment or statement, she could respond to the email or contact the publication’s editor-in-chief.

“This is what I deal with on a daily basis,” Osbourne wrote alongside the screenshot, before encouraging her more than 2.4m followers to “feel free” to email the editor-in-chief and “tell him what you think about them fat-shaming me”.

In a follow-up post shared to her Instagram Stories, Osbourne spoke candidly about the difficulties she has faced over the past year, before acknowledging that she is “happy” and “healthy” and that that’s all that should matter.

“This has been the hardest year of my life. I was compliantly [sic] and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again. I am happy. I am healthy and that’s all that should matter,” she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CHd6_0dBTD5Yh00

Osbourne’s comments come after she revealed in April 2021 that she had relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety. At the time, the TV personality told her followers in an Instagram video that she was “not proud” of relapsing but that she was “back on track”.

“And I just want to let you know that I am sober today,” she said. “And I’m going to be sober tomorrow. But I’ve learned it truly is just one day at a time and I just wanted to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you.”

Osbourne later reflected on the factors that contributed to her relapse during an interview with Extra , where she revealed that she had suffered a “nervous breakdown” during lockdown.

“I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt, and I could drink like a normal person. And it turns out, I cannot, and I will never be normal. I don’t know why I even tried it,” she said at the time, adding that she wanted to be open about the relapse because addiction is something that she is “going to battle for the rest of [her] life” and she wanted to be accountable for her own journey.

The former Osbournes star has also spoken candidly about her appearance, with the 37 year old previously telling the hosts of the Hollywood Raw podcast in August 2020 that she lost weight after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery. However, Osbourne also acknowledged that her weight loss was the result of her own hard work.

“The kind of surgery I had … if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction,” she said. “This has been two years of me working on this.”

The Independent has contacted the National Enquirer for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Kelly Osbourne Slams Critics During ‘Hardest Year’ of Her Life

Kelly Osbourne has openly discussed her various struggles over the years and how growing up in the limelight affects those things. Her mother’s (Sharon Osbourne) exit from the CBS daytime show, The Talk, for example, affected her greatly. At the same time, her family also struggles with her father’s (Ozzy Osbourne) and brother’s (Jack Osbourne) health conditions. These things might have also played a role in Kelly’s struggles with her body image and sobriety.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Battle for Sobriety

Kelly Osbourne said 2021 left her “utterly broken” after suffering a relapse earlier this year. The 37-year-old was four years sober when she began drinking again. But since returning home from rehab, Osbourne is hopeful about the future. “The past year has been the hardest of my life,” she posted...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Kelly Osbourne Rants How News Outlet 'Asks Permission' to 'Fat-Shame' Her

In response to an email from a newspaper, Kelly Osbourne went online to defend herself, saying that the stress of her relapse had caused her to gain weight. When the 37-year-old Kelly Osbourne learned that the National Enquirer was planning to print an article about her weight, she didn't hold back. On Tuesday (Nov. 30), she released an image of an email she received from the National Enquirer asking for her thoughts on a forthcoming piece.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Osbourne
The Independent

Snoochie Shy on I’m a Celebrity: What is her real name and what does she do?

Snoochie Shy was one of the stars on this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!She was voted off on Tuesday 7 in an episode that saw Frankie Bridge take on the ‘grinder’ challenge. Shy – real name Cheyenne Davide – is a BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ who began her late night slot in 2019. She followed in the footsteps of BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, who was the runner-up of last year’s series of I’m a Celeb.Speaking about her concerns on entering the series, she said: “My mum keeps laughing, as she knows...
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Amouranth reveals she’s “officially” a Playboy model

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has made one of her biggest announcements yet, claiming that she has officially become a Playboy model. Amouranth has been making quite a few big moves as of late. The 28-year-old entrepreneur has used her earnings on Twitch and OF to make a series of huge investments, including buying a gas station, a 7-Eleven location and even investing $1M into Visa stock for a birthday gift to herself.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Loudly In Recent Post

Khloe Kardashian is back to it once again. Amid a sea of Instagram Stories, she threw in one cryptic quote for good measure. TV Shows Ace previously reported about her first response to Tristan Thompson’s baby drama. As fans know, the reality star loves to share cryptic messages on social media.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat Shaming#Reality Tv#Fashion Police#Gaining Weight#Instagram Stories#The National Enquirer
TMZ.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead at 23

Skilyr Hicks -- a one-time contestant on "America's Got Talent" -- has died ... TMZ has learned. The young singer-songwriter passed away Monday, having been found lifeless in the home of a friend -- this according to her mother, Jodi. She says she doesn't know the actual homeowner. Skilyr's body was discovered in Liberty, South Carolina.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
heatworld

Maura Higgins rushed to hospital after gruesome accident

Being rushed to hospital isn't exactly how anyone wants to spend their Monday evening, but that was the reality for Love Island's Maura Higgins who spent the night waiting in A&E following a gruesome accident. After what she's had to deal with this year following her split with Strictly Come...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

368K+
Followers
141K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy