KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their game against Concordia University yesterday 93-99. The Mountaineers traveled to Austin, Texas, yesterday to take on Concordia University, but unfortunately did not come away with the win. Schreiner was able to make a great run in the second half to bring the game back within 6 points, but they just ran out of time as the game clock expired with the Mountaineers still down 93-99.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO