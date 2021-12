Commercial Integrator: You’ve described Kramer as being “a new company.” Help clarify what that means. Clint Hoffman: The company Kramer was started by Dr. Joseph Kramer back in 1981. This past February, Dr. Kramer retired, and the company was acquired by Fortissimo Capital. That’s one of the largest private-equity companies in Israel. So, we’re now owned by a private-equity company, and that’s a huge change for us. As a natural extension of the acquisition, the company is going through a major transformation. We have a clear goal in mind: We want to become the vendor of choice in the pro AV space. As part of the transformation, new people joined the company, and they have many years of experience in the Israeli high-tech industry.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO