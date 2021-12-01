ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida COVID update: 2,096 new cases added to state tally

By Devoun Cetoute
flkeysnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida reported 2,096 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, according to Wednesday’s report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on Miami Herald calculations of CDC data. The Florida Department of Health will most likely add deaths to Tuesday’s total. The state has done this...

www.flkeysnews.com

Comments / 2

