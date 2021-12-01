Cyber Week Price Drop: Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Is 50% Off Today Only

The best smart display for your bedroom is discounted by 50% for a limited time, making this a can’t-miss Cyber Week deal. Given that it normally retails for $100, the drop to $50 for a limited time is irresistible. You may even want to buy two, as at this price it’s basically a buy-one-get-one free discount.

There’s a reason why people don’t mind having the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) in a bedroom. It’s because there’s no camera that could give an unwanted hacker access to seeing what’s going on behind closed doors. While others may argue that a lack of a built-in camera lessens its value over other smart displays that do have one , you should know that the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) has another unique feature you won’t find in other smart displays: the ability to track your sleep.

For all these reasons, it’s one of the best smart alarm clocks of the year, in addition to being a full-on smart home hub.

SAVE 50% NOW



Buy: Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) at Target $50 (orig. $100) 50% OFF



Buy: Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) at Walmart $50 (orig. $100) 50% OFF

About the Google Nest Hub (Second-Generation)

The second-gen Google Nest uses Google’s radar-based Soli technology to tell how well you’re sleeping each night, whether you’re tossing and turning too much, and even the amount of times you get out of bed in the middle of the night. Tracking your night’s sleep can help you improve your sleep hygiene and get more restful sleep. The best part about this is that you’re not required to wear anything in order for it to track you, as it does it all using its radar tech. This beats some of the other solutions out there, like wearing a fitness tracker on your wrist at night.

Beyond sleep tracking, the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is a perfectly capable smart display that provides access to many of the smart devices in your home. You can conveniently turn on/off all the lights in your home by asking Google Assistant, as well as seeing the live video feed from one of your outdoor security cameras . With such a substantial 50% off discount, you’d better hurry and pick one up before it’s too late.



Buy: Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) $50 (orig. $100) 50% OFF



Buy: Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) $50 (orig. $100) 50% OFF

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.