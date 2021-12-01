ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Mittelstadt is set to return for the Sabres

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKKdA_0dBTAEb200

(WGR 550) – Casey Mittelstadt is finally going to return exactly seven weeks after being hurt on opening night against the Montreal Canadiens. Jourdon LaBarber of Sabres.com reports that Don Granato said after practice on Wednesday that Mittelstadt will play Thursday in Florida against the Panthers.

Mittelstadt has been back practicing with the team for over a week and he said, “I think its gone good. It’s been well documented that it’s been a little slow, but over the last week we’ve made a lot of big strides and I’m starting to feel confident and like myself on the ice.”

With the ups and downs of the season, it’s been hard for Mittelstadt to watch. He said he can’t wait to play, “I’m excited, I’ve missed a lot of road trips, so I’m definitely excited to get with the boys and most of all, be back with the team and be able to go to war and to have fun.”

It’s looking like Mittelstadt will be back with Rasmus Asplund on a line. The two have played together a lot both here and in Rochester. Mittelstadt thinks Asplund will help ease him back in, “I’ve played with Aspy a lot and he makes the game a lot easier for me, he’s so good on the forecheck and he covers for me defensively when sometimes I’m not there, so he does a lot of little things that people don’t realize.”

In 22 games Asplund is sixth in team scoring with five goals and seven assists for 12 points.

Jacob Bryson and Dustin Tokarski both returned to practice in Sunrise, Florida.

The Los Angeles Kings have re-claimed Christian Wolanin off waivers from the Sabres. He played one game in Buffalo. The Amerks have some injuries on defense and it would’ve helped had the Sabres been able to get Wolanin through. The Sabres also needed to open a roster spot for Mittelstadt.

Some bad news out of Rochester as the Amerks game on Wednesday against the Syracuse Crunch has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Rochester’s home game Friday against the Springfield Thunderbirds has also been postponed.

Assistant coach Michael Peca was going to coach the team on Wednesday because head coach Seth Appert is in COVID-19 protocols. No word yet if any of the other coaches or players have been involved, but for games to be postponed, it usually takes more than one coach to be in protocols.

Comments / 0

Related
diebytheblade.com

What To Be Thankful For, As a Sabres Fan

Things aren’t going great right now with the Buffalo Sabres franchise as a whole, but even in the worst of times, there will always be something to be grateful for, some positive you can look at as a beacon of hope. It’s about finding positives in the tough times, even if they’re buried a bit and you have to dig through a pile of trash to reach them.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WGR550

The Sabres worked hard and smart to beat Montreal.

Tokarski came in and played the final 40 minutes against Boston and didn’t give up a goal until very late. That means in his last 100 minutes he’s given up just two goals and made 49 saves. That’s a 1.20 goals against and .961 save percentage.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Mittelstadt
Person
Seth Appert
Person
Rasmus Asplund
Person
Dustin Tokarski
Person
Christian Wolanin
Person
Don Granato
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres lead Red Wings 1-0

The Buffalo Sabres are in Detroit on Saturday night, visiting the Red Wings inside Little Caesars Arena. The blue and gold are hot off a great home win over the Montreal Canadiens just last evening; a 5-1 victory.
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres failures on Monday were team wide

The Sabres scored early in the second when Brett Murray scored his first NHL goal taking a rebound off the back wall. You would think that would get his teammates excited and back into the game, but they get run over being outshot 9-3.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Montreal Canadiens#Sabres Com#Panthers#The Los Angeles Kings#The Syracuse Crunch
WGRZ TV

Kraken overpower Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jared McCann and Mason Appleton each scored two goals, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4. Brandon Tanev had a goal and two assists, and Carson Soucy and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the expansion Kraken, who had their season-high scoring total. Yanni Gourde and...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres sign center Mark Jankowski from Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres announced on Sunday the signing of forward Mark Jankowski, who had been playing with the Rochester Americans on an AHL contract. It’s a one-year deal worth $750,000. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail 'Canes 1-0

It’s the first meeting between the Sabres and Hurricanes since Nov. 14, 2019. That night, Carolina emerged victorious in OT, 5-4, at KeyBank Center. Tonight, Buffalo debuts a new goalie - Malcolm Subban, acquired Thursday from the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
WGR550

Sabres caught in a Hurricane

In the first meeting between the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes since Nov. 14, 2019, it was all home team inside PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. The Hurricanes never trailed on Saturday night, rolling over the Sabres to the tune of a 6-2 final.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres notes: After long wait, Casey Mittelstadt healthy, ready to play

Throughout his career, Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt has showcased durability, rarely missing time due to injury. Then on opening night, Mittelstadt, 23, suffered an upper-body injury. The Sabres estimated then he would be sidelined at least two weeks. Seven weeks and 21 games later, Mittelstadt is finally ready to...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres’ woes continues in loss to Hurricanes

In the first meeting between the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes since Nov. 14, 2019, it was all the home team at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Hurricanes never trailed on Saturday night, rolling over the Sabres in a 6-2 win.
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
444
Followers
2K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy