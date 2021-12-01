Leaders want long-term telehealth and workforce support in Maryland

The Biden-Harris Administration, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) today approved extended Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) postpartum coverage in Virginia. This will provide access to essential care for an estimated 6,000 Virginians and provide peace of mind for people enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP, who will now be able to keep their coverage for 12 months, or regain coverage within that 12-month period, after childbirth. This important approval step will help Virginia expand access to needed pregnancy-related care, with the goal of preventing unnecessary postpartum-related illnesses and deaths. The announcement, made at a maternal health event in Virginia, advances the Biden-Harris Administration’s strategy to address the nation’s crisis in pregnancy-related deaths and will improve health outcomes among underserved communities through expanded access to critical care.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO