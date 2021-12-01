ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Leaders want long-term telehealth and workforce support in Maryland

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow over 20 months into the pandemic, four of Maryland’s key health care leaders gathered to discuss its impact on the state’s health care system and what’s yet to come in a webinar hosted Tuesday by the Maryland Daily Record. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health...

mhealthintelligence.com

HHS to Distribute $35M to Support Telehealth Expansion for Title X Program

HHS plans to use the funds, drawn from American Rescue Plan funding, to award an estimated 60 one-time Title X grants. Title X is a federal grant program for those providing comprehensive family planning and related preventive health services in communities across the U.S. Established in 1970, the program currently funds 71 family planning service grantees who support thousands of service sites.
ADVOCACY
jtv.tv

MDHHS Updates Long Term Care Visitation Guidance

(November 24, 2021 11:37 AM) With the holiday season upon us, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders about long-term care visitation guidance designed to protect residents from COVID-19 while still allowing for visitation from family and friends. MDHHS has updated its guidance based on...
HEALTH SERVICES
stateofreform.com

Health Care Markets in California Approaching “Monopoly Levels.” New CHCF Report Reviews Impacts and Offers Policy Recommendations

As California’s landmark antitrust settlement with Sutter Health is finalized, a new California Health Care Foundation report shows that consolidation is not limited to any one health system, market segment, or geographic region in the state: Most markets across California are highly concentrated. Hospital markets are now approaching “monopoly levels” in many California counties. In addition, there is mounting evidence that mergers of health care companies are resulting in increased prices for health care services, with “little to no improvement in quality,” while also reducing wages for health workers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

State Democratic leaders ask for delay of long-term care tax

Democratic leaders in the state Senate are speaking out against Washington’s long-term care tax. In a letter addressed to Gov. Jay Inslee, seven senators asked for a one-year delay of the Washington Cares Act. The bill creates a social insurance program to help people pay for care for themselves in...
HEALTH
stateofreform.com

Florida subcommittee prioritizes nursing home financial health with transparency bill

Florida legislators emphasized the need for greater financial transparency among nursing homes and other long term care facilities, during a Senate Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee meeting. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. During the meeting, lawmakers discussed House Bill 539, a...
FLORIDA STATE
stateofreform.com

HHS News: HHS extends postpartum coverage in Virginia for nearly 6,000 people

The Biden-Harris Administration, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) today approved extended Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) postpartum coverage in Virginia. This will provide access to essential care for an estimated 6,000 Virginians and provide peace of mind for people enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP, who will now be able to keep their coverage for 12 months, or regain coverage within that 12-month period, after childbirth. This important approval step will help Virginia expand access to needed pregnancy-related care, with the goal of preventing unnecessary postpartum-related illnesses and deaths. The announcement, made at a maternal health event in Virginia, advances the Biden-Harris Administration’s strategy to address the nation’s crisis in pregnancy-related deaths and will improve health outcomes among underserved communities through expanded access to critical care.
VIRGINIA STATE
FloridaDaily

FHCA Warns Legislators About Long-Term Care Facilities’ Worsening Workforce and Economic Crisis

This week, Emmett Reed, the CEO of the Florida Health Care Association (FHCA), told the Florida House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee that, almost two years into the pandemic, chronic staffing shortages, ongoing costs to fight COVID-19, and stagnant occupancy levels are taking a significant financial toll on long term care facilities and threatening access to care for Florida’s most vulnerable long-term and post-acute care patients.
HEALTH SERVICES
stateofreform.com

Op-Ed: Dallas Metroplex state psychiatric hospital

Nearly one-in-five Texans is experiencing an episode of mental illness, and for those in the Dallas- Fort Worth area more help is on the way. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission and UT Southwestern Medical Center is building the first state psychiatric hospital in the Metroplex. It’s the largest urban area in the state without such a critical facility and it will have broad impacts not only for the patients served at the hospital, but for the community at-large.
DALLAS, TX
stateofreform.com

Deadline for MCHRC health equity grant extended amid ‘network security incident’

A “network security incident” at the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has caused delays for the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission (MCHRC), according to an email from MCHRC executive director Mark Luckner this morning. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The...
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
stateofreform.com

Demand for pediatric mental health services increased in Maryland during pandemic, study finds

The demand for pediatric mental health services, particularly for more complex diagnoses, increased in Maryland during the COVID-19 pandemic according to a study from Psychiatric Services released this week. Amie F. Bettencourt, Ph.D, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, led the research effort,...
MARYLAND STATE
stateofreform.com

Virginia ranks first in nation for hospital patient safety

Virginia came out as the top state for hospital patient safety according to the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade state rankings. The ranking assessed over 2,700 general acute care hospitals nationwide. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) noted in a recent release that Virginia has maintained a high ranking on the report over the last three years. Overall, 41 of 73 Virginia hospitals received an “A” grade from the rankings.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Delegation Announces More Than $43 Million in American Rescue Plan Funding to Support Rural Health Care Providers Impacted by COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC — Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), Anthony Brown (MD-04), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), and David Trone (MD-06) today announced $43,027,768 in federal funding for rural health care providers across Maryland who serve rural Medicaid, Children’s […] The post Maryland Delegation Announces More Than $43 Million in American Rescue Plan Funding to Support Rural Health Care Providers Impacted by COVID-19 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PUBLIC HEALTH
seniorvoicealaska.com

Different vaccine mandates for long term care workers

The Biden administration recently rolled out several steps toward getting more Americans vaccinated with two different new rules covering more than 100 million workers and specific guidelines for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The first rule, issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) covers companies with 100...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Only In Maryland

12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Florida Phoenix

Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states blocked by judge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Enforcement of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers was blocked in 10 states on Monday, after a ruling by a federal judge in Missouri. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp affects the states involved in the lawsuit, which include Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, and New Hampshire. The […] The post Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states blocked by judge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

