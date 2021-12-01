ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evaluations of four state-run dually eligible demonstrations

Cover picture for the articleFederal and state policymakers have been working to improve the cost-effectiveness of care provided to the “dually eligible” — those entitled to services under both Medicare and Medicaid — for more than two decades, but the results to date have been disappointing. The two giant public insurance programs are run by...

stateofreform.com

Leaders want long-term telehealth and workforce support in Maryland

Now over 20 months into the pandemic, four of Maryland’s key health care leaders gathered to discuss its impact on the state’s health care system and what’s yet to come in a webinar hosted Tuesday by the Maryland Daily Record. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care...
MARYLAND STATE
stateofreform.com

Universal Health Care Commission finally holds first meeting

The Universal Health Care Commission held its first meeting yesterday in a first step towards creating a report to the governor and legislature, by November 2022, on ways to create a system that provides coverage and access to all Washingtonians. The meeting itself was mostly procedural, as members introduced themselves...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stateofreform.com

HHS News: HHS extends postpartum coverage in Virginia for nearly 6,000 people

The Biden-Harris Administration, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) today approved extended Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) postpartum coverage in Virginia. This will provide access to essential care for an estimated 6,000 Virginians and provide peace of mind for people enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP, who will now be able to keep their coverage for 12 months, or regain coverage within that 12-month period, after childbirth. This important approval step will help Virginia expand access to needed pregnancy-related care, with the goal of preventing unnecessary postpartum-related illnesses and deaths. The announcement, made at a maternal health event in Virginia, advances the Biden-Harris Administration’s strategy to address the nation’s crisis in pregnancy-related deaths and will improve health outcomes among underserved communities through expanded access to critical care.
VIRGINIA STATE
stateofreform.com

Health Care Markets in California Approaching “Monopoly Levels.” New CHCF Report Reviews Impacts and Offers Policy Recommendations

As California’s landmark antitrust settlement with Sutter Health is finalized, a new California Health Care Foundation report shows that consolidation is not limited to any one health system, market segment, or geographic region in the state: Most markets across California are highly concentrated. Hospital markets are now approaching “monopoly levels” in many California counties. In addition, there is mounting evidence that mergers of health care companies are resulting in increased prices for health care services, with “little to no improvement in quality,” while also reducing wages for health workers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
stateofreform.com

Public comment period open for draft Medicaid waiver renewal application

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) opened the public comment period for the state’s draft 1115 waiver renewal application on Tuesday, signaling the latest step forward in the state’s effort to reform the Oregon Health Plan (OHP). OHA is preparing to submit the new five-year Medicaid program waiver to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in February 2022.
HEALTH
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
stateofreform.com

Staffing Challenges Remain a Common Frustration Among Florida Group Home Agencies

Staffing challenges was a common frustration expressed by group home leaders during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee meeting this past week. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Staff pay ended up being the driving force behind a lot of these struggles raised...
POLITICS
stateofreform.com

Data on Washington teen vaccination hesitancy by income

A recent COVID-19 situation report from the Washington State Department of Health provides some interesting information on families of teens aged 12 to 17 who say they’re not planning to get their kids vaccinated. The data comes courtesy of a survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau from July to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Florida Phoenix

Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states blocked by judge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Enforcement of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers was blocked in 10 states on Monday, after a ruling by a federal judge in Missouri. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp affects the states involved in the lawsuit, which include Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, and New Hampshire. The […] The post Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states blocked by judge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
healthcaredive.com

Congress passes on delay to Medicare rate cuts for lab tests, for now

The House and Senate voted late last week to pass a stopgap bill to extend funding, averting a government shutdown. However, the legislation did not stave off Medicare reimbursement cuts for nearly 600 laboratory tests slated to take effect in January. The American Clinical Laboratory Association, representing Labcorp and Quest...
CONGRESS & COURTS
stateofreform.com

The unique dental care barriers for Maryland’s Medicaid, elderly, and migrant communities

The Task Force on Oral Health in Maryland met Thursday to share updates from several workgroups, including the Medicaid, elderly population, and migrant community groups. Each group worked under the task force’s previously established framework to identify barriers to dental care for their respective populations. Get the latest state-specific policy...
MARYLAND STATE
Florida Phoenix

A.G. Moody taking judge’s refusal to block health worker vax mandate to higher court

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed a notice of appeal from a federal trial court’s refusal to block the Biden administration’s plan to require health care providers receiving federal money to mandate that workers get vaccinated against COVID. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rogers in Pensacola rejected the state’s bid for a temporary restraining […] The post A.G. Moody taking judge’s refusal to block health worker vax mandate to higher court appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
wosu.org

Ohio Nursing Home Camera Bill Known As "Esther's Law" Passes Unanimously

Gov. Mike DeWine will soon decide whether to sign a bill that passed unanimously in the Ohio House and Senate – a rare circumstance. It’s a bipartisan measure to allow families of nursing home residents to put cameras in their rooms, an idea that gained support when those facilities were shut down during the pandemic.
OHIO STATE

