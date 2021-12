Most players know French developer Dontnod Entertainment for the Life is Strange series, a collection of episodic graphic adventure games that became quite popular since the first release in 2015. Although the games continue to divide players and critics alike, due to elements like their dialogue, they still manage to resonate with many players. After Life is Strange 2, though, Dontnod stopped developing the series so it could focus on more original projects. Players already got to experience two of these new projects in the form of Tell Me Why and Twin Mirror last year. For players who missed out on Twin Mirror specifically, they already have another opportunity to experience this psychological thriller, as it just dropped on Steam.

