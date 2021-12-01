ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teenager arrested over death of 16-year-old schoolgirl

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGenh_0dBT8xpu00

Police investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a park have arrested a 19-year-old man.

Amber Gibson left her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at around 9.15pm on Friday and was reported missing later that night when she did not return.

Her body was discovered in Cadzow Glen park at around 10.10am on Sunday.

The teenager’s death was initially treated as unexplained but police launched a murder inquiry on Tuesday following a post-mortem examination.

Police are trying to piece together the last movements of the teenager, who was seen in the town’s Cadzow Street at around 9.55pm on Friday.

Detective Superintendent Raymond Brown told the PA news agency: “Her family and loved ones are understandably devastated by this untimely loss, Amber was a 16-year-old girl with her future in front of her.

“It’s imperative for us to understand the circumstances that led to her death, to not only provide her family with some answers but also to remove the person responsible from the community.

“At this time the most important thing for us to understand is Amber’s movements across Friday evening and any information regarding her movements up to the time she was found dead in the park.

“We know she was in Cadzow Street just shortly before 10pm on Friday night, which would have been busy, there would have been pedestrians, motorists and people going about their general business.

“We would ask anyone in that area if they did see Amber to come forward and tell us what the circumstances in which they’ve seen her are and allow us to take that information and understand how that may assist our investigation.”

It is understood the teenager was a pupil at Moore House Academy in Bathgate, West Lothian, which is privately run and cares for children aged 11 to 18 who have faced social and educational challenges.

The school has been contacted for comment.

Police Scotland said there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns can speak to local officers at any time.

The gates to the park and part of Cadzow Street were cordoned off on Wednesday as officers carried out investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1281 of November 28, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Seven teenagers charged with father-of-two’s murder

Detectives investigating the death of a father-of-two who was attacked as he walked home have charged seven teenagers with murder. Emergency services were called to Romsey Close, Cramlington Northumberland in the early hours of May 29 following reports that 35-year-old Danny Humble had been attacked. He died the next day,...
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murdering 12-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Ava White, 12, in Liverpool city centre on Thursday. The boy, who cannot be named because of his young age, appeared briefly before a judge today where the murder charge, and a charge of being in possession of a blade, were read out to him. He is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Schoolgirl#Moore House Academy
wbiw.com

Father arrested in 8-year-old son’s fentanyl-related death

COLUMBUS – A Columbus man is being held on a $1 million bond after being arrested in connection with the death of his 8-year-old son in March 2021. Police arrested Travis Tuttle on Monday on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and possession of a narcotic drug. He is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail.
COLUMBUS, IN
advocatemag.com

Boyfriend arrested in death of 19-year-old woman in Arcadia Park

Police say a 20-year-old Arcadia Park man admitted killing his girlfriend Saturday. Officers responded to a call from a woman who said her friend, Edgar Ramirez, told her he’d killed his girlfriend. Investigators determined the girlfriend, 19, had been reported missing from Balch Springs earlier that day. Her name has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Blaise Barnett’s relatives arrested for murder of man during hunt for missing one-year-old

Two of Blaise Barnett’s relatives have been arrested for the murder of a man shot dead during the family’s hunt for the missing one-year-old.Delarius Miller and Santana Miller have been charged with the murder of 60-year-old Aziz Hassan who died at the Brannon Hill Condominiums in Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday night.Police said the Millers, who are said to be cousins of Blaise’s father Xavier Barnett, were part of a group of family members going door-to-door at the apartment complex in search of the toddler.Blaise was abducted early on Wednesday morning when his parents’ SUV was stolen from outside their home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WISH-TV

Columbus man arrested for neglect in death of 8-year-old son

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A Columbus man has been arrested for the death of his son, according to the Columbus Police Department. Travis Tuttle, 35, was taken into custody Monday, Nov. 29, for the March death of 8-year-old Lealyn Tuttle. On March 21, officers were called a house in the...
COLUMBUS, IN
BBC

Murdered Amber Gibson 'was acting like any other 16-year-old'

A teenage girl found murdered in South Lanarkshire was not doing anything different to any other 16-year-old on the night she went missing, police say. Amber Gibson, also known as Niven, was reported missing in Hamilton on Friday. Detectives said she left her home in the Hillhouse area at about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WILX-TV

Suspect arrested in murder of Lansing 16-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect has been identified and arrested in regard to the homicide that took the life of a 16-year-old Darrelle Lavin Smith on March 31. That evening, the Lansing Police Department (LPD) was dispatched that evening to investigate reports of a shooting in the area of Burneway and Seaway Drive in Lansing. Upon arrival they found the Smith injured from a gunshot wound. Officers provided aid before Smith was transported to the hospital, where he died.
LANSING, MI
KELOLAND TV

22-year-old arrested in connection with death of baby boy pleads not guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Not guilty – that’s the plea from the Sioux Falls man accused of killing his infant son. Dylan Castimore appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. He’s charged with 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree manslaughter. Court documents say he killed 8-week-old Daxton Castimore on Saturday. The little boy suffered...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Lawrence Post

Man beat girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter to death because she was picking at her food and refused to eat; convicted

According to the court documents, the 21-year-old man was found guilty of third-degree murder. Prosecutors said the defendant beat his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter to death. He was convicted on Thursday. The child’s mother said that her boyfriend threw the toddler across the room when she refused to eat. The child hit part of the couch and landed on the floor where she hit her head and had a seizure for more than 45 minutes before they called 911.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Raping 2 Minor Sisters, Impregnating 16-Year-Old

A 35-year-old man in Delta State, Nigeria, has been arrested for raping two minor sisters and impregnating one of them, authorities said. The suspect was identified as Jude Nduka, a resident of Obi Onuwe Street behind Kowen Plaza, Asaba. He is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister, whose names were not disclosed in a police release obtained by Sahara Reporters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KUTV

Man arrested following Lehi crash that killed 16-year-old

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Saratoga Springs Police Department arrested a man allegedly involved in a crash that killed a 16-year-old. Daniel Stanislav Macbeth, 28, was arrested on the offenses of manslaughter and other potential charges and requested to be held without bail on Nov. 24. According...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy