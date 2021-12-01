ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why AMC Shares Are Falling

By Henry Khederian
 6 days ago
Shares of reopening stocks, including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), are trading lower after the CDC confirmed the first omicron case in the US. Theaters...

IN THIS ARTICLE
