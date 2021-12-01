ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Just Made Their High Profile Public Return

By Joanna Mazewski
 6 days ago
For the most part, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have kept a very low profile ever since they made the move from Washington, D.C. to their new home in South Florida. While Trump did host a memorable bash for her 40th birthday party with her friends back in October, according to...

Seattle Times

Seeking backers for new fund, Jared Kushner turns to Middle East

As a White House adviser in the Trump administration, Jared Kushner took a special interest in the petroleum-rich monarchies of the Persian Gulf. He formed a personal friendship with the brash young crown prince of Saudi Arabia. He helped forge ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and backed Emirati rulers in a feud with Qatar. Since the electoral defeat of his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, Kushner has stayed active in the region through a nonprofit organization he established.
DEALBREAKER

Now That They No Longer Have To Listen To Jared Kushner, Most Middle Eastern Rulers Would Rather Not

Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. For four long, tedious years, the various rulers and potentates of the various Middle Eastern sovereignties (as well as many, many others beside) were forced to treat Jared Kushner as something other than the hapless failson and failson-in-law that he was. Instead, all had to pretend that here was a true visionary, a leader who could cut through millennia of acrimony and cultural misunderstanding with a mind so unparalleled that it was entrusted with all of the thorniest matters facing the most powerful man in the world, who they also had to pretend was something other than a preening, senile failson himself.
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
Variety

Yamiche Alcindor Joins NBC News as Washington Correspondent (EXCLUSIVE)

Yamiche Alcindor, whose journalistic profile has expanded during a recent tenure with PBS, is joining NBC News’ Washington team. Alcindor, who is expected to start with NBC in March, will cover the Biden administration as well as the impact of federal policies on communities across the country and issues at the intersection of race, culture and politics, according to a memo from Ken Strickland, NBC News’ Washington bureau chief. She is expected to continue to work as the moderator of PBS” ‘Washington Week,” but will give up her duties at the public broadcaster’s flagship news program, “PBS NewsHour,” where she has...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jan. 6 committee dealt two big blows

BREAKING — A federal judge today set a July 18 date for STEVE BANNON’s trial for contempt of Congress, Kyle Cheney reports. The date essentially splits the difference between the Justice Department’s request for April 15 and Bannon’s ask for Oct. 22. — What this means for the Jan. 6...
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Senior Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Tim O'Brien and Ben Rhodes discuss the new investigation into the financing of the former president's new media company that Republican congressman and Trump ally Devin Nunes will become the CEO of. Dec. 6, 2021.
Washington Post

Biden’s presence at the Kennedy Center Honors signals to many a return to tradition and normalcy

There’s an old saying that 80 percent of life is just showing up — and President Biden got three standing ovations Sunday night without saying a word. The audience broke into loud and extended applause when he and first lady Jill Biden stepped into the presidential box for the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, one of Washington’s most prestigious social and cultural events. They brought along Vice President Harris and the second gentleman Doug Emhoff.
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Wore an Elegant Michael Kors Cape Dress With Pointy Pumps to the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentlemen Doug Emhoff attended the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes lifetime artistic achievements, at the White House Sunday evening. Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, actress Bette Midler, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels and Motown founder Berry Gordy were all honored at the event hosted by President Joe Biden. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) For the special occasion, the US VP dressed up in a black cape gown featuring an eye-catching embroidered neckline and opted for a sleek pair of timeless black pumps with a pointed toe and...
EW.com

Watch Steve Martin ask President Joe Biden if he wants the comedian to play him on SNL

Dear Lorne Michaels: if you're still looking, you might have found the right comedian to play Joe Biden. On Sunday, the Kennedy Center Honors returned to Washington, D.C., as an in-person event for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the ceremony, Biden hosted a reception in the White House to congratulate the honorees: Motown Records founder Barry Gordy, Saturday Night Live head Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, and Puerto Rican opera singer Justino Diaz.
