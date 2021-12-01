ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Dead body found on Binghamton’s Eastside yet to be identified

By NC 34 Staff
 6 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police are working to identify the body of a man found on the city’s Eastside early yesterday morning.

According to WNBF.com, the body was discovered at around 5:15 AM near the M& T Bank branch on Robinson Street.

Detectives tell NewsChannel 34 that the man had no ID on him and that an autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

There is no indication at this time that a crime was committed.

The detective says they believe the body had been lying near the bank’s ATM’s for about 2 hours before someone notified police.

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

