The Baltimore Ravens, looking to close out the game, went for two after scoring a touchdown with just seconds left that put them one point behind the Pittsburgh Steelers. They could not connect, but they seemingly have lost more than just a game. Ian Rapoport is reporting that their top cornerback, Marlon Humphrey, “is suspected to be out for the season with a shoulder injury”. Jamison Hensley of ESPN also corroborated the report. The injury reportedly occurred on the Steelers’ go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter as he attempted to tackle Diontae Johnson short of the end zone, but failed.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO