ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Role You Forgot Trisha Yearwood Played On JAG

By Amanda Finn
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trisha Yearwood is no stranger to the public eye. Her debut single "She's in Love with the Boy" skyrocketed her to the top of the charts in 1991. In her country music career, she had nine songs chart on the Hot 100 (via Billboard). Those statistics don't even include the other...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
973rivercountry.com

Trisha Yearwood’s Here to Help You With Your Thanksgiving Menu

Looking for a little assistance with the menu for this Thanksgiving?. Along with her singing career, Trisha also hosts her own cooking show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, and has released several cookbooks – including Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food For Friends And Family, which came out back in September. When it...
FOOD & DRINKS
Wide Open Country

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Have Been Volunteering With Habitat for Humanity For 15 Years

Garth Brooks' Habitat for Humanity work is genuinely inspiring. He and Trisha Yearwood have been volunteering with Habitat for over a decade now. The country music couple's first project was based out of New Orleans to help build post-Hurricane Katrina Habitat homes on the Gulf Coast. They also lend their names and time to numerous events and projects, including the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, a project organized by Habitat and its international affiliates to build homes and provide affordable housing worldwide.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Garth Brooks
Mashed

You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Trisha Yearwood's Holiday Baked Ham

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the marathon kitchen days have just begun. It's time to start planning out all of the delicious holiday treats you'll be baking throughout the coming weeks, and, more importantly, what you'll be serving for your Christmas meal. A 2020 YouGov poll in which participants were presented with head-to-head matchups of traditional holiday dishes found roasted potatoes to be the most popular Christmas menu item. However, while most people's love for potatoes runs fairly deep, we have to admit that serving up any form of the starch without some sort of protein alongside it just seems wrong.
RECIPES
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” Garth Brooks

“I had a demo studio and he got a hold of me, wanting to sing demos,” legendary Nashville songwriter Kent Blazy told American Songwriter. “At the time, of all my demo people —Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Joe Diffie—none of them could get a record deal, but they were all fantastic. So, I was always looking for singers to come.”
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Trisha Yearwood shares what it's like to be a 'bonus mom'

When Trisha Yearwood wed fellow country star Garth Brooks in 2005, she married into a blended family. It was uncharted territory for Yearwood, who never had kids of her own. “When you don’t have children, you have the luxury of being selfish because it’s just about you,” Yearwood, 57, told SheKnows. “You don’t have to think about somebody else first. And as an artist, it’s easy to be really egocentric because your job is to be thinking about your career, what you have to do next, how you’re going to take yourself to the next level.”
RELATIONSHIPS
goodhousekeeping.com

42 Photos of Actors You Forgot Played Santa or Part of His Christmas Crew

Every year, a new Christmas movie is made in Hollywood and another A-lister hurries down the chimney in front of cameras. For a lot of Tinsel Town, it's not a matter of if as much as when they portrayed the big guy or one of his helpers at the North Pole. From sweet rom-coms to heart-pounding crime dramas, ol' Saint Nick has been around the studio block. Take a look at the many actors who've portrayed Santa or part of his crew over the years. P.S. It's not too late to add some of these merry must-sees to your viewing list!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jag#Juggling#Actor#Cbs#The Chicago Tribune
Mashed

Here's What Taylor Swift Really Eats In A Day

If there's one person who's blowing up the internet these days, it's Taylor Swift, and for good reason. With the recent release of her re-recorded album "Red," Swift has once again proved to the world that she is one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time (via US Weekly). Not only is Swift an outstanding singer, but as Insider puts it, she's usually one of the smartest people in the room. Unlike many musical artists, Swift writes all of her music (via the Latin Times). From upbeat party songs like "Shake It Off" to heartbreaking ballads like "All too Well" and fan-favorite jams such as "You Belong With Me," Swift is a prolific poet who writes about love, life, and everything in-between. And at only 31 years old, there's no sign of this powerhouse performer slowing down anytime soon.
CELEBRITIES
wbwn.com

Maren Morris Names Her Favorite Song on Ryan Hurd’s Album, Pelago

Ryan Hurd recently released his debut album, Pelago…. …which features the smash-hit song “Chasing After You” with his wife Maren Morris. While that track from the album is the favorite of many, Maren shares her favorite from Pelago, “I have a couple of favorites, but the one that I’m excited for everyone to hear is called ‘Hell Is An Island.’ And it’s just a really unexpected turn from what you think it will be about. The title is just so mysterious and when you hear it, I don’t want to give anything away but it’s just very jammy and you just want to like hear it at a festival and rock out. But it’s, it’s also just a brilliant lyric, but I’m jealous. I’m jealous I wasn’t a writer on it. That’s the ultimate compliment.”
MUSIC
imdb.com

This Actor Played Five Separate Roles In The Wizard Of Oz

Because of the popularity of 1939's "The Wizard of Oz," a movie that was notoriously dangerous to film, modern audiences have a great deal of information about its production. Many books have been written about "The Wizard of Oz." I recommend "The Making of The Wizard of Oz: Movie Magic and Studio Power" (1977) by Aljean Harmetz for a good historical view of film production in 1939.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

In Case You Forgot, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Are Dating

Selling Sunset is officially back for another season, and one of the questions on everyone's minds is: what's going on with Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim? Well, since we last saw Chrishell and Jason on season three, their work relationship has turned into something a bit more personal. Following Chrishell's split from pro dancer Keo Motsepe back in February, the 40-year-old actress casually made her relationship with Jason Instagram official. Alongside photos from their July trip to Italy, Chrishell wrote, "The JLo effect."
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

10 Actors You Who Totally Forgot Guest Starred on The O.C.

There have been lots of celebrities whose cameos have become highlights of television shows. Hit sitcoms, such as Friends, has seen numerous guest stars, which even include Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Ben Stiller (Night at the Museum), Reese Witherspoon (Water for Elephants), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man). Medical dramas, such as House and Grey’s Anatomy have also witnessed their fair share of memorable guest stars, who usually portray the role of patients with bizarre medical conditions, through the years. It’s a clever way to surprise viewers, and keep them looking forward for more. One television series from the early 2000’s whose guest appearances you would be surprised to find out was from the teen drama, The O.C. It’s time to travel back in time, and look back at the actors, who stirred the pot and contributed to the storyline’s many twists and turns. Here are ten actors who you totally forgot guest starred on The O.C.:
CELEBRITIES
Parade

The Applebee's Song You Can't Get Out Of Your Head! All About Walker Hayes' 'Fancy Like'

You know you’ve heard it and you know you love it! Walker Hayes‘ “Fancy Like” brought Applebee’s back into the mainstream after reports that millennials (who get unfairly blamed for a lot of things) killed the chain. The country star croons, “Yeah, we fancy like Applebee’s on a date night / Got that Bourbon Street Steak with the Oreo Shake / Get some whipped cream on the top, too / Two straws, one check, girl, I got you.”
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy