COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell has carried this Ohio State team through the first six games of the season. On the biggest stage of the year and in front of the most-hyped crowd in nearly a decade, he finally got some help. Zed Key had a career night, Cedric Russell made the first impact of the season and the Buckeyes, despite a brutal night at the free-throw line, stunned No. 1 Duke, 71-66, at Value City Arena.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO