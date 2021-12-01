How to teach your kids to be grateful and Brianne Johnson guest hosts

Meanwhile, Ethan has been drowning in a sea of red flags. A couple of days before the shooting, a teacher found him searching for ammunition on his cell phone in class. She reported it; the school left two messages for Jennifer; she ignored them, but texted her son, "LOL, I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught." The morning of the shooting, an alarmed teacher found Ethan drawing a handgun with the words, "The thoughts won't stop. Help me." Also a picture of a bullet with, "Blood everywhere," and a body with, "My life is useless and the world is dead." His parents were called into the principal's office, shown the drawings, and told they had to get their son into counseling within 48 hours. Ethan was there, with his backpack; neither parent asked if he had the gun - which was in his backpack - or looked for it. The school asked them to take him home; they declined, and Ethan went back to class. Just after lunch, he went into a bathroom with his backpack, came out into a hallway, and began shooting. He killed four kids - Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling - and wounded 8. After being taken alive (white), he was charged as an adult with 24 felony counts, including four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and one terrorism charge. He has pleaded not guilty. Police later found two videos he'd made and a journal, all helpfully detailing his desire to shoot and kill students. Karen McDonald: "This wasn't even a close call." After she announced Friday she was taking the rare step of charging his parents, they stopped responding to their lawyers, withdrew $4,000 from an ATM and vanished, prompting federal marshals to launch a manhunt. When someone spotted their car, police swarmed the building; once arrested, they were reportedly "distressed." Their defense attorneys Mariell Lehman and Shannon Smith - who represented former serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar - said that "contrary to the misinformation rampant in the media," their clients fully intended to turn themselves in and “it was just a matter of logistics.” Now, the family logistics are simple: All three are in the same jail.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO