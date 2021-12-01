ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

North Dakota health officials discuss omicron variant

By Michael Anthony
KFYR-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since being discovered just less than a week ago, the omicron variant has been discovered in more than 20 countries, including the United States. On Wednesday, the North Dakota Department of Health held a briefing on this variant and what it means for the state....

Corey Sokoll
6d ago

Why should ND politicians discuss anything to do with Covid or any of it’s variants?? It’s not like they are going to take any actions or precautions. Covid is going around & around like a dog chasing it’s tail costing medical resources & employee shortages. All the new fast food places opening that is putting more strain on filling positions. Are any of those politicians listening? NO!!! They don’t care!

