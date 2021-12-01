Semi-truck rollover causing delays on I-215 and I-80

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A semi-truck is on its side in Salt Lake City.

According to reports, the semi-truck is on its side on the transition ramp of the southbound I-215 West Belt and eastbound I-80.

The Utah Department of Transportation states traffic is getting by through the right lane.

ABC4 will continue to update as information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.