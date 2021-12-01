ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semi-truck rollover causing delays on I-215 and I-80

By Brandon May
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A semi-truck is on its side in Salt Lake City.

According to reports, the semi-truck is on its side on the transition ramp of the southbound I-215 West Belt and eastbound I-80.

The Utah Department of Transportation states traffic is getting by through the right lane.

ABC4 will continue to update as information becomes available.

