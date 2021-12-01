ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Cannelton man faces felony charges in Fayette County

By Brandon Eanes
 6 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man from Cannelton is facing felony charges after police say he sold drugs to an undercover officer.

Henry Chapman, 40, was served with warrants on November 30, 2021, while serving time in Southern Regional Jail for a separate incident. He is charged with three different felony charges. Chapman is charged with one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two felony counts of Conspiracy.

Chapman will stay in SRJ while to await court proceedings.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s office at 304-574-3590.

